Difference between revisions of "Febbie Msipa"

In July 2018, Febbie Msipa was elected to Ward 15 Bulawayo Municipality, for MDC alliance, with 1267 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on her age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 15 Bulawayo Municipality with 1267 votes, beating Lloyd Matamisa of Zanu PF with 931 votes, Sibusisiwe Matshazi of MDC-T with 647 votes, Rashamira Sylus of APA with 259 votes, Simba Phiri of PRC with 224 votes, Gibson Ndimande of ZAPU with 134 votes, Calson Ndlovu of MRP with [[130 votes, Chindaro Alfred Dube, independent with 121 votes, Lonely Mpofu of FJCZ with 86 votes, Zenzele Ncube of ZIPP with 72 votes, Ignatious Kazenga of CODE with 48 votes and Nkululeko Musasa of DOP with 32 votes. [1]

