Difference between revisions of "Feli Nandi"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''Feli Nandi''' real name '''Felistus Chipendo''' is a Zimbabwean musician and fashion designer. ==Background== ===Real Name=== '''Felistus Chipendo'''<ref name="ND">...")
(No difference)
Revision as of 07:50, 22 April 2021
Feli Nandi real name Felistus Chipendo is a Zimbabwean musician and fashion designer.
Background
Real Name
Felistus Chipendo[1]
Husband
Feli Nandi is married. Details about her husband's name are unknown at the moment.[1]
Age
Feli Nandi was born in June 1992.[2]
Children
In a 2020 interview with NewsDay, Feli Nandi said she has two sons.[1]
Social Media and Contacts
- Facebook: Feli Nandi
Career
Mbeu and the Mhodzi Tribe
She started as a backing vocalist for Mbeu’s Mhodzi Tribe for two years. Feli Nandi met Mbeu at a wedding in Norton in 2017. Her sister encouraged her to see Mbeu performing before she left. After Mbeu’s performance, Nandi went up to him and told him she wanted to sing with him.
Stunned, Mbeu asked her a number of questions before inviting her for auditions. Initially, she was told to just watch the band perform so that she could understand the culture. But during the first show at Pakare Paye Arts Centre in Norton, where she was just supposed to stand and observe, Nandi was introduced as a backing vocalist and called on stage.[1]
In August 2020, Feli Nandi issued a statement mentioning that she was expelled from Mhodzi Tribe, a development Mbeu’s management dismissed as false. [3] During her time with Mbeu, Feli managed to record six singles including Ndega Ndada which had an accompanying video.
Other singles that she released comprised of Woman dedicated to her mother as well as covers of Mbeu's Hazvinei, Ndibateiwo among others.[2]
Solo Career
After parting ways with Mbeu, she released Mufudzi WeMombe with Trevor Dongo. She released her self titled debut album Feli Nandi in 2021.
Feli Nandi Apparels
She opened a small showroom at Old Shell House along Nelson Mandela Avenue in Harare where people come and place their orders. They also get to see new designs.[4]
Discography
Albums
- Feli Nandi (2021)
Singles
- Woman (2020)
- Ndega Ndada (2020)
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 1.3 Feli Nandi speaks on music journey, NewsDay, Published: March 14, 2020, Retrieved: April 22, 2021
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 Trust Khosa,Designer backing vocalist’s double delight, H-Metro, Published: June 22, 2020, Retrieved: April 22, 2021
- ↑ Trust Khos, Mbeu fires backing vocalist, H-Metro, Published: August 17, 2020, Retrieved: April 22, 2021
- ↑ Feli Nandi promises big in 2021, The Standard, Published: January 3, 2021, Retrieved: April 22, 2021