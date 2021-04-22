In a 2020 interview with [[NewsDay]], Feli Nandi said she has two sons.<ref name="ND"/>

In a 2020 interview with [[NewsDay]], Feli Nandi said she has two sons.<ref name="ND"/>

Feli Nandi

Feli Nandi real name Felistus Chipendo is a Zimbabwean musician and fashion designer.

Background

Real Name

Felistus Chipendo[1]

Husband

Feli Nandi is married. Details about her husband's name are unknown at the moment.[1]

Age

Feli Nandi was born in June 1992.[2]

Children

Facebook: Feli Nandi

Twitter: Feli Nandi

e-mail: felinandi@gmail.com





Career

Mbeu and the Mhodzi Tribe

She started as a backing vocalist for Mbeu’s Mhodzi Tribe for two years. Feli Nandi met Mbeu at a wedding in Norton in 2017. Her sister encouraged her to see Mbeu performing before she left. After Mbeu’s performance, Nandi went up to him and told him she wanted to sing with him.

Stunned, Mbeu asked her a number of questions before inviting her for auditions. Initially, she was told to just watch the band perform so that she could understand the culture. But during the first show at Pakare Paye Arts Centre in Norton, where she was just supposed to stand and observe, Nandi was introduced as a backing vocalist and called on stage.[1]

In August 2020, Feli Nandi issued a statement mentioning that she was expelled from Mhodzi Tribe, a development Mbeu’s management dismissed as false. [3] During her time with Mbeu, Feli managed to record six singles including Ndega Ndada which had an accompanying video.

Other singles that she released comprised of Woman dedicated to her mother as well as covers of Mbeu's Hazvinei, Ndibateiwo among others.[2]

Solo Career

After parting ways with Mbeu, she released Mufudzi WeMombe with Trevor Dongo. She released her self titled debut album Feli Nandi in 2021.

Feli Nandi Apparels

She opened a small showroom at Old Shell House along Nelson Mandela Avenue in Harare where people come and place their orders. They also get to see new designs.[4]

Discography

Albums

Feli Nandi (2021)

Singles

Woman (2020)





Ndega Ndada (2020)

Videos

Trevor Dongo, Feli Nandi - Mufudzi Wemombe (Official Video)

Feli Nandi - Munhu Wangu

Feli Nandi Ndiri Chiiko

FELI NANDI - DAI

Feli Nandi - Kukurumidza