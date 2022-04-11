Felisha "Fifi" Murata is the firstborn daughter of Zimbabwean comedienne Mai Titi. She is also a brand ambassador for a Zimbabwean fashion boutique.

Background

Her stepfather is Tinashe Maphosa.

Siblings

She has a sister named Tanatswa.

Education

She attends Loving Arms Christian College and in February 2022, Mai Titi said Fifi had 7As and a B and became the Vice Headgirl as a result.



Businesses

In 2020, Felisha Murata launched a beauty parlour Felisha Beauty Products[1].

