Felisha Murata
Born
July 8, 2006
Residence
Harare
Citizenship
Zimbabwean
|Parent(s)
Relatives
Tanatswa
|Website
|www
Felisha "Fifi" Murata is the firstborn daughter of Zimbabwean comedienne Mai Titi. She is also a brand ambassador for a Zimbabwean fashion boutique.
Background
Her stepfather is Tinashe Maphosa.
Siblings
She has a sister named Tanatswa.
Education
She attends Loving Arms Christian College and in February 2022, Mai Titi said Fifi had 7As and a B and became the Vice Headgirl as a result.
Businesses
In 2020, Felisha Murata launched a beauty parlour Felisha Beauty Products[1].
