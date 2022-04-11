Pindula

Felisha Murata
Fifi Murata.jpg
Born (2006-07-08) July 8, 2006 (age 15)
ResidenceHarare
CitizenshipZimbabwean
Parent(s)
RelativesTanatswa
Websitewww.instagram.com/_.fifi__/

Felisha "Fifi" Murata is the firstborn daughter of Zimbabwean comedienne Mai Titi. She is also a brand ambassador for a Zimbabwean fashion boutique.

Background

Her stepfather is Tinashe Maphosa.

Siblings

She has a sister named Tanatswa.

Education

She attends Loving Arms Christian College and in February 2022, Mai Titi said Fifi had 7As and a B and became the Vice Headgirl as a result.

Mai Titi (left) and Felisha wearing Loving Arms Christian College uniform

Businesses

In 2020, Felisha Murata launched a beauty parlour Felisha Beauty Products[1].

Pictures

  • Mai TT's firstborn Felisha

  • Felisha Murata

Retrieved

  1. Arron Nyamayaro, Mai Titi regrets early marriage, H-Metro, Published: July 13, 2020, Retrieved: April 11, 2022
