Felisha "Fifi" Murata is the firstborn daughter of Zimbabwean comedienne Mai Titi. She is also a brand ambassador for a Zimbabwean fashion boutique.

Background

Her stepfather is Tinashe Maphosa.

Siblings

She has a sister named Tanatswa.

Education

She attends Loving Arms Christian College and in February 2022, Mai Titi said Fifi had 7As and a B and became the Vice Headgirl as a result.

Mai Titi (left) and Felisha wearing Loving Arms Christian College uniform

Businesses

In 2020, Felisha Murata launched a beauty parlour Felisha Beauty Products[1].

Career

Music

According to her mother, Fifi as Felisha is also known as was working on a song with Herman. Mai Tt posted a video of Fifi and Herman singing along to their song:

https://www.pindula.co.zw/File:Fifi_and_Herman.mp4 Fifi and Herman previewing their song

