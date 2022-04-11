Difference between revisions of "Felisha Murata"
In 2020, Felisha Murata launched a beauty parlour ''Felisha Beauty Products''<ref name="HM">Arron Nyamayaro, [https://www.hmetro.co.zw/mai-titi-regrets-early-marriage/ Mai Titi regrets early marriage], ''H-Metro'', Published: July 13, 2020, Retrieved: April 11, 2022</ref>.
==Pictures==
Felisha Murata
Born
July 8, 2006
Residence
Harare
Citizenship
Zimbabwean
Parent(s)
Relatives
Tanatswa
|Website
|www
Felisha "Fifi" Murata is the firstborn daughter of Zimbabwean comedienne Mai Titi. She is also a brand ambassador for a Zimbabwean fashion boutique.
Background
Her stepfather is Tinashe Maphosa.
Siblings
She has a sister named Tanatswa.
Education
She attends Loving Arms Christian College and in February 2022, Mai Titi said Fifi had 7As and a B and became the Vice Headgirl as a result.
Businesses
In 2020, Felisha Murata launched a beauty parlour Felisha Beauty Products[1].
Career
Music
According to her mother, Fifi as Felisha is also known as was working on a song with Herman. Mai Tt posted a video of Fifi and Herman singing along to their song:
Pictures
Retrieved
- ↑ Arron Nyamayaro, Mai Titi regrets early marriage, H-Metro, Published: July 13, 2020, Retrieved: April 11, 2022