Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Felisha Murata"

Page Discussion
 
(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
Line 98: Line 98:
  
 
In 2020, Felisha Murata launched a beauty parlour ''Felisha Beauty Products''<ref name="HM">Arron Nyamayaro, [https://www.hmetro.co.zw/mai-titi-regrets-early-marriage/ Mai Titi regrets early marriage], ''H-Metro'', Published: July 13, 2020, Retrieved: April 11, 2022</ref>.
 
In 2020, Felisha Murata launched a beauty parlour ''Felisha Beauty Products''<ref name="HM">Arron Nyamayaro, [https://www.hmetro.co.zw/mai-titi-regrets-early-marriage/ Mai Titi regrets early marriage], ''H-Metro'', Published: July 13, 2020, Retrieved: April 11, 2022</ref>.
 +
 +
==Career==
 +
 +
===Music===
 +
 +
According to her mother, Fifi as Felisha is also known as was working on a song with [[Herman]]. Mai Tt posted a video of Fifi and Herman singing along to their song:
 +
 +
[[File:Fifi and Herman.mp4|thumb|center|Fifi and Herman previewing their song]]
  
 
==Pictures==
 
==Pictures==

Latest revision as of 12:23, 11 April 2022

Felisha Murata
Fifi Murata.jpg
Born (2006-07-08) July 8, 2006 (age 15)
ResidenceHarare
CitizenshipZimbabwean
Parent(s)
RelativesTanatswa
Websitewww.instagram.com/_.fifi__/

Felisha "Fifi" Murata is the firstborn daughter of Zimbabwean comedienne Mai Titi. She is also a brand ambassador for a Zimbabwean fashion boutique.

Background

Her stepfather is Tinashe Maphosa.

Siblings

She has a sister named Tanatswa.

Education

She attends Loving Arms Christian College and in February 2022, Mai Titi said Fifi had 7As and a B and became the Vice Headgirl as a result.

Mai Titi (left) and Felisha wearing Loving Arms Christian College uniform

Businesses

In 2020, Felisha Murata launched a beauty parlour Felisha Beauty Products[1].

Career

Music

According to her mother, Fifi as Felisha is also known as was working on a song with Herman. Mai Tt posted a video of Fifi and Herman singing along to their song:

Fifi and Herman previewing their song

Pictures

  • Mai TT's firstborn Felisha

  • Felisha Murata

Retrieved

  1. Arron Nyamayaro, Mai Titi regrets early marriage, H-Metro, Published: July 13, 2020, Retrieved: April 11, 2022
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Felisha_Murata&oldid=116548"