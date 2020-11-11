Difference between revisions of "Felistus Kwangwa"

Felisitus Kwangwa also spelled as Felistus Kwangwa (born 9 March 1995) is a Zimbabwean netball player and current captain of the Zimbabwe national team who plays in the position of goal defense.

Background

Felistus Kwangwa was born on 9 March 1995 in Njube, Bulawayo.

Career

She was a member of the Zimbabwean squad which finished at eighth position during the 2019 Netball World Cup, which was historically Zimbabwe's first ever appearance at a Netball World Cup tournament. She also served as the vice captain of the team during the 2019 Netball World Cup.

In September 2019, She was appointed as the captain of the national team after the retirement of former skipper Perpetua Siyachitema and captained the Zimbabwe Gems squad at the 2019 African Netball Championships.

On 11 November 2020 it was reported that Felistus had signed a 1 year contract with Surrey Storm and became the first Zimbabwean to play in the Vitality Netball League in the United Kingdom.[1]









References