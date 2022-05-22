Difference between revisions of "Felix Mafa Sibanda"

'''Felix Mafa''' is a politician and current Bulawayo provincial deputy spokesperson for [[ CCC ]]. Mafa has been an activist against [[Gukurahundi]] since the 80s. He founded [[Post Independence Survivors' Trust]], a pressure group pushing for justice for Gukurahundi victims. Mafa is former [[Member of Parliament]] for [[Magwegwe]].

'''Felix Mafa''' is a politician and current Bulawayo provincial deputy spokesperson for [[ MDC-T ]]. Mafa has been an activist against [[Gukurahundi]] since the 80s. He founded [[Post Independence Survivors' Trust]], a pressure group pushing for justice for Gukurahundi victims. Mafa is former [[Member of Parliament]] for [[Magwegwe]].

Felix Mafa is a politician and current Bulawayo provincial deputy spokesperson for CCC. Mafa has been an activist against Gukurahundi since the 80s. He founded Post Independence Survivors' Trust, a pressure group pushing for justice for Gukurahundi victims. Mafa is former Member of Parliament for Magwegwe.

Political Career

In 1980 Mafa became was the Zimbabwe African People's Union (ZAPU) candidate for Mashonaland Central constituency in Harare.

In 1981 Mafa led a civil servants strike against the government to push for better wages and work conditions.

In 1985, he stood for ZAPU as a Glen View Candidate.

Gukurahundi Activism

Mafa became a Gukurahundi following the abduction and subsequent drowning of his eldest son Canan Mafa by the Fifth Brigade in 1987. He founded Post Independence Survivors' Trust, a group to pressure the government for justice for Gukurahundi victims.