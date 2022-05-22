Difference between revisions of "Felix Mafa Sibanda"

Pindula

Latest revision as of 19:31, 22 May 2022

Felix Mafa Sibanda
Felix Magalela Mafa Sibanda
BornFelix Magalela Mafa Sibanda
(1951-02-05) February 5, 1951 (age 71)
ResidenceBulawayo

Felix Mafa is a politician and current Bulawayo provincial deputy spokesperson for CCC. Mafa has been an activist against Gukurahundi since the 80s. He founded Post Independence Survivors' Trust, a pressure group pushing for justice for Gukurahundi victims. Mafa is former Member of Parliament for Magwegwe.

Political Career

Gukurahundi Activism

Mafa became a Gukurahundi following the abduction and subsequent drowning of his eldest son Canan Mafa by the Fifth Brigade in 1987. He founded Post Independence Survivors' Trust, a group to pressure the government for justice for Gukurahundi victims.

References

