Difference between revisions of "Felix Mafa Sibanda"

'''Felix Mafa''' is a politician and current Bulawayo provincial deputy spokesperson for [[]]. Mafa has been an activist against [[Gukurahundi]] since the 80s. He founded [[Post Independence Survivors' Trust]], a pressure group pushing for justice for Gukurahundi victims. Mafa is former [[Member of Parliament]] for [[Magwegwe]].
[[Category: Politicians]]
[[Category:Politicians]]
[[Category:
Felix Mafa is a politician and current Bulawayo provincial deputy spokesperson for CCC. Mafa has been an activist against Gukurahundi since the 80s. He founded Post Independence Survivors' Trust, a pressure group pushing for justice for Gukurahundi victims. Mafa is former Member of Parliament for Magwegwe.
Political Career
- In 1980 Mafa became was the Zimbabwe African People's Union (ZAPU) candidate for Mashonaland Central constituency in Harare.
- In 1981 Mafa led a civil servants strike against the government to push for better wages and work conditions.
- In 1985, he stood for ZAPU as a Glen View Candidate.
Gukurahundi Activism
Mafa became a Gukurahundi following the abduction and subsequent drowning of his eldest son Canan Mafa by the Fifth Brigade in 1987. He founded Post Independence Survivors' Trust, a group to pressure the government for justice for Gukurahundi victims.