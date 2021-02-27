Difference between revisions of "Felix Mhaka"

In July 2018, Felix Mhaka was elected to Ward 5 Bulawayo Municipality, for MDC Alliance, with 3661 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 5 Bulawayo Municipality with 3661 votes, beating Anthel Jane Marufu of Zanu PF with 1385 votes, Lydia Changunda of MDC-T with 843 votes, Henrietta Mabel Anderson of ZAPU with 470 votes, Admore Gomba, independent with 203 votes, Nobuhle Nyamanza of APA with 180 votes, Natasha Louisa N Karimakwenda, independent with 156 votes, Zibusiso Mkwananzi of PRC with 138 votes, Welcome Moyo of MRP with 128 votes and Sarudzayi Nyandoro, independent with 94 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

