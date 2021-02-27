Difference between revisions of "Felix Mhaka"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "In '''July 2018''', '''Felix Mhaka''' was elected to Ward 5 Bulawayo Municipality, for MDC Alliance, with 3661 votes. ==Personal Details== No information could be found...")
(No difference)
Latest revision as of 11:14, 27 February 2021
In July 2018, Felix Mhaka was elected to Ward 5 Bulawayo Municipality, for MDC Alliance, with 3661 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 5 Bulawayo Municipality with 3661 votes, beating Anthel Jane Marufu of Zanu PF with 1385 votes, Lydia Changunda of MDC-T with 843 votes, Henrietta Mabel Anderson of ZAPU with 470 votes, Admore Gomba, independent with 203 votes, Nobuhle Nyamanza of APA with 180 votes, Natasha Louisa N Karimakwenda, independent with 156 votes, Zibusiso Mkwananzi of PRC with 138 votes, Welcome Moyo of MRP with 128 votes and Sarudzayi Nyandoro, independent with 94 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020