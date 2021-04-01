Difference between revisions of "Felix Mhaka"

A meeting called by Kambarami to endorse Dube’s suspension was aborted following the protests by residents who went on to beat up some MDC councillors, among them '''Felix Mhaka'''. <br/>

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 5 Bulawayo Municipality with 3661 votes, beating Anthel Jane Marufu of Zanu PF with 1385 votes, Lydia Changunda of MDC-T with 843 votes, Henrietta Mabel Anderson of ZAPU with 470 votes, Admore Gomba, independent with 203 votes, Nobuhle Nyamanza of APA with 180 votes, Natasha Louisa N Karimakwenda, independent with 156 votes, Zibusiso Mkwananzi of PRC with 138 votes, Welcome Moyo of MRP with 128 votes and Sarudzayi Nyandoro, independent with 94 votes. [1]

Events

The deputy mayor of Bulawayo, Tinashe Kambarami and councillor Silas Chigora were released on ZWL$100 bail each after a night in cells following their arrest 13 July 2019 for allegedly assaulting town clerk Christopher Dube. Dube was being forcibly removed from his office for refusing to accept a suspension letter from Kambarami, who was acting mayor on the day. Mayor Solomon Mguni was away on study leave when Kambarami tried to serve Dube with the suspension letter, and he has since reversed the suspension.

A meeting called by Kambarami to endorse Dube’s suspension was aborted following the protests by residents who went on to beat up some MDC councillors, among them Felix Mhaka.

Magistrate Franklin Mkwananzi presided. Kambarami and Chigora were represented by lawyers Dickson Moyo and Maqhawe Ndlovu.

Further Reading

