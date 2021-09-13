| baptised = <!-- will not display if birth_date is entered -->

Felix Mhona is Member of Parliament for Chikomba Central constituency. He contested in the July 2018 elections and won. On 8 February 2021, he was named Transport Minister replacing Joel Biggie Matiza.

Background

Age

Felix Tapiwa Mhona was born on 05 December 1974 in Chegutu.

Wife

Mhona is married.[1] The name of his wife is unknown at the moment.

Education

He did his primary education at Rutanhira Primary School and his secondary education at Presbyterian Secondary School. Mhona has a BCOM Marketing from Zimbabwe Open University and Masters in Business Administration from Nottingham Trent UK.

He also studied for Bachelor of Laws with UNISA and he possesses a Diploma in banking from the Institute of Banking of Zimbabwe.[1]

Political career

Mhona was elected member of Parliament for Chikomba Central Constituency in the 2018 Harmonised Elections. He has served as the Chairman of the Chikomba Central Campaign Team Committee and a member of the National Fundraising Team Committee Member for the 21st February Movement.

In Parliament he has served as the Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Budget, Finance and Economic Development and the Committee member of the Portfolio Committee on - Environment and Tourism.[1] On 8 February 2021, he was named Transport Minister replacing Joel Biggie Matiza.