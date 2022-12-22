|
|
|Line 83:
|Line 83:
|
|
|
|
|−
'''Felix Mhona''' is Member of Parliament for [[Chikomba
Central]] constituency. He contested in the July 2018 elections and won. On 8 February 2021, he was named Transport Minister replacing [[Joel Biggie Matiza]]. |+
'''Felix Mhona''' is Member of Parliamentfor [[Chikomba]] constituency. He contested in the July 2018elections and won. On 8 February 2021, he was named TransportMinister replacing [[Joel Biggie Matiza]].
|
|
|−
==
Background== |+
====
|
|+
|
|+
|
|
|−
==
=Age=== |+
====
|−
Felix Tapiwa Mhona was born on 05 December 1974 in [[ Chegutu]]. |+
|
|+
[[]].
|
|+
|
|+
|
|
|−
==
=Wife=== |+
====
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|
|−
Mhona
is married. <ref name="P"/> The name of his wife is unknown at the moment. |+
Mhona. of the .
|
|
|−
{| class="pintablefloat" |+
- ="" [[]]
|−
|+Articles You Might Like |
|−
|- class=" pintablemore" |
|−
| | |
|−
* [[Zimbabwe Government Ministers]] |
|−
* [[Government Ministries in Zimbabwe]] |
|−
* [[Zimbabwe]] |
|−
* [[Government of National Unity]] |
|−
* [[Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front]] |
|−
* [[ Movement for Democratic Change]] |
|−
|} |
|
|
|−
==Education== |+
He [[]].
|−
|
|−
He
did his primary education at Rutanhira Primary School and his secondary education at Presbyterian Secondary School. Mhona has a BCOM Marketing from [[ Zimbabwe Open University]] and Masters in Business Administration from Nottingham Trent UK. |
|−
|
|−
He also studied for Bachelor of Laws with UNISA and he possesses a Diploma in banking from the Institute of Banking of Zimbabwe.<ref name="P">[https://www.parlzim.gov.zw/component/k2/hon-mhona-felix-tapiwa HON MHONA FELIX TAPIWA], ''Parliament of Zimbabwe'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: February 8, 2021</ref> |
|
|
|−
==Political career== |
|−
Mhona was elected member of [[Parliament of Zimbabwe|Parliament]] for [[Chikomba Central Constituency]] in the [[2018 Harmonised Elections]]. He has served as the Chairman of the [[Chikomba]] Central Campaign Team Committee and a member of the National Fundraising Team Committee Member for the [[21st February Movement]]. |
|−
|
|−
In Parliament he has served as the Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Budget, Finance and Economic Development and the Committee member of the Portfolio Committee on - Environment and Tourism.<ref name="P"/> On 8 February 2021, he was named Transport Minister replacing [[Joel Biggie Matiza]]. |
|−
|
|−
He was once the head of [[ZINARA]]. |
|
|
|
==References==
|
==References==
|−
|
|
<references/>
|
<references/>
|
|
|Line 126:
|Line 115:
|
|
|
{{#seo:
|
{{#seo:
|−
|title=
All you NEED TO KNOW about Felix Mhona - Pindula |+
|title=Felix Mhona
|
|titlemode=replace
|
|titlemode=replace
|−
|keywords=
Wikipedia Felix Mhona, Felix Mhona Transport Minister, Felix Mhona Biography, Felix Mhona qualifications, Felix Mhona history, Felix Mhona wife, Felix Mhona age |+
|keywords=Transport, , ,
|−
|description= Felix Mhona
is Member of Parliament for Chikomba Central constituency. He contested in the July 2018 elections and won. On 8 February 2021, he was named Transport Minister replacing Joel Biggie Matiza. |+
|description
|
|+
=Felix Mhona.
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
}}
|
}}
|
|
|
[[Category:Members of Parliament]]
|
[[Category:Members of Parliament]]
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
[[Category:Politicians]]
|
[[Category:Politicians]]
|Felix Mhona
|Born
|Felix Tapiwa Mhona
(1974-05-12) May 12, 1974 (age 48)
Chegutu
|Occupation
- Politician
- Member of Parliament
|Title
|Honorable Member of Parliament
|Political party
|ZANU-PF
Felix Mhona is Member of Parliament for Chikomba Central constituency. He contested in the July 2018 elections and won. On 8 February 2021, he was named Transport Minister replacing Joel Biggie Matiza.
Personal Details
Born: 5 December 1974 in Chegutu.
Marriage: Married.[1] The name of his wife is unknown at the moment.
School / Education
Primary: Rutanhira Primary School.
Secondary: Presbyterian Secondary School.
Tertiary: BCOM Marketing from Zimbabwe Open University and Masters in Business Administration from Nottingham Trent UK.
He also studied for Bachelor of Laws with UNISA and he possesses a Diploma in banking from the Institute of Banking of Zimbabwe.[1]
Service/Career
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Chikomba Central returned to Parliament:
- Felix Mhona of Zanu PF with 7 723 votes or 63.61 percent,
- Piniel Denga of MDC–T with 3 233 votes or 26.63 percent,
- Goodrich Chimbaira of MDC–N with 1 185 votes or 9.76 percent,
Total 12 141 votes
Mhona was elected member of Parliament for Chikomba Central Constituency in the 2018 Harmonised Elections. He has served as the Chairman of the Chikomba Central Campaign Team Committee and a member of the National Fundraising Team Committee Member for the 21st February Movement.
In Parliament he has served as the Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Budget, Finance and Economic Development and the Committee member of the Portfolio Committee on - Environment and Tourism.[1] On 8 February 2021, he was named Transport Minister replacing Joel Biggie Matiza.
He was once the head of ZINARA.
References
}}