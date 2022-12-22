He was once the head of [[ZINARA]].

He was once the head of [[ZINARA]].

In [[Parliament]] he has served as the Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Budget, Finance and Economic Development and the Committee member of the Portfolio Committee on - Environment and Tourism.<ref name="P"/> On 8 February 2021, he was named [[Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure Development| Transport Minister ]] replacing [[Joel Biggie Matiza]].

In [[Parliament]] he has served as the Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Budget, Finance and Economic Development and the Committee member of the Portfolio Committee on - Environment and Tourism.<ref name="P"/> On 8 February 2021, he was named Transport Minister replacing [[Joel Biggie Matiza]].

'''Mhona''' was elected member of [[Parliament]] for [[Chikomba]] Central Constituency in the [[2018 Harmonised Elections]]. He has served as the Chairman of the [[Chikomba]] Central Campaign Team Committee and a member of the National Fundraising Team Committee Member for the [[21st February Movement]].

'''Mhona''' was elected member of [[Parliament]] for [[Chikomba]] Central Constituency in the [[2018 Harmonised Elections]]. He has served as the Chairman of the [[Chikomba]] Central Campaign Team Committee and a member of the National Fundraising Team Committee Member for the [[21st February Movement]].

'''Felix Mhona''' is Member of [[Parliament]] for [[Chikomba]] Central constituency. He contested in the '''July 2018''' elections and won. On '''8 February 2021''', he was named [[ Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure Development| Transport]] Minister replacing [[Joel Biggie Matiza]].

'''Felix Mhona''' is Member of [[Parliament]] for [[Chikomba]] Central constituency. He contested in the '''July 2018''' elections and won. On '''8 February 2021''', he was named [[Transport]] Minister replacing [[Joel Biggie Matiza]].



Felix Mhona is Member of Parliament for Chikomba Central constituency. He contested in the July 2018 elections and won. On 8 February 2021, he was named Transport Minister replacing Joel Biggie Matiza.

Personal Details

Born: 5 December 1974 in Chegutu.

Marriage: Married.[1] The name of his wife is unknown at the moment.

School / Education

Primary: Rutanhira Primary School.

Secondary: Presbyterian Secondary School.

Tertiary: BCOM Marketing from Zimbabwe Open University and Masters in Business Administration from Nottingham Trent UK.

He also studied for Bachelor of Laws with UNISA and he possesses a Diploma in banking from the Institute of Banking of Zimbabwe.[1]

Service/Career

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Chikomba Central returned to Parliament:

Felix Mhona of Zanu PF with 7 723 votes or 63.61 percent,

of Zanu PF with 7 723 votes or 63.61 percent, Piniel Denga of MDC–T with 3 233 votes or 26.63 percent,

Goodrich Chimbaira of MDC–N with 1 185 votes or 9.76 percent,

Total 12 141 votes

Mhona was elected member of Parliament for Chikomba Central Constituency in the 2018 Harmonised Elections. He has served as the Chairman of the Chikomba Central Campaign Team Committee and a member of the National Fundraising Team Committee Member for the 21st February Movement.

In Parliament he has served as the Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Budget, Finance and Economic Development and the Committee member of the Portfolio Committee on - Environment and Tourism.[1] On 8 February 2021, he was named Transport Minister replacing Joel Biggie Matiza.

He was once the head of ZINARA.





References









}}