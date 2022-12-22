Difference between revisions of "Felix Mhona"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 83:
|Line 83:
|−
'''Felix Mhona''' is Member of [[Parliament]] for [[Chikomba]] Central constituency. He contested in the '''July 2018''' elections and won. On '''8 February 2021''', he was named [[Transport]] Minister replacing [[Joel Biggie Matiza]].
|+
'''Felix Mhona''' is Member of [[Parliament]] for [[Chikomba]] Central constituency. He contested in the '''July 2018''' elections and won. On '''8 February 2021''', he was named [[Transport]] Minister replacing [[Joel Biggie Matiza]].
==Personal Details==
==Personal Details==
|Line 104:
|Line 104:
'''Mhona''' was elected member of [[Parliament]] for [[Chikomba]] Central Constituency in the [[2018 Harmonised Elections]]. He has served as the Chairman of the [[Chikomba]] Central Campaign Team Committee and a member of the National Fundraising Team Committee Member for the [[21st February Movement]].
'''Mhona''' was elected member of [[Parliament]] for [[Chikomba]] Central Constituency in the [[2018 Harmonised Elections]]. He has served as the Chairman of the [[Chikomba]] Central Campaign Team Committee and a member of the National Fundraising Team Committee Member for the [[21st February Movement]].
|−
In [[Parliament]] he has served as the Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Budget, Finance and Economic Development and the Committee member of the Portfolio Committee on - Environment and Tourism.<ref name="P"/> On 8 February 2021, he was named Transport Minister replacing [[Joel Biggie Matiza]].
|+
In [[Parliament]] he has served as the Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Budget, Finance and Economic Development and the Committee member of the Portfolio Committee on - Environment and Tourism.<ref name="P"/> On 8 February 2021, he was named Transport Ministerreplacing [[Joel Biggie Matiza]].
He was once the head of [[ZINARA]].
He was once the head of [[ZINARA]].
|Line 127:
|Line 127:
[[Category:Members of Parliament]]
[[Category:Members of Parliament]]
[[Category:Politicians]]
[[Category:Politicians]]
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
[[Category:Member of Parliament]]
[[Category:Member of Parliament]]
|−
Latest revision as of 15:44, 22 December 2022
|Felix Mhona
|Born
|Felix Tapiwa Mhona
May 12, 1974
Chegutu
|Occupation
|Title
|Honorable Member of Parliament
|Political party
|ZANU-PF
Felix Mhona is Member of Parliament for Chikomba Central constituency. He contested in the July 2018 elections and won. On 8 February 2021, he was named Transport Minister replacing Joel Biggie Matiza.
Personal Details
Born: 5 December 1974 in Chegutu.
Marriage: Married.[1] The name of his wife is unknown at the moment.
School / Education
Primary: Rutanhira Primary School.
Secondary: Presbyterian Secondary School.
Tertiary: BCOM Marketing from Zimbabwe Open University and Masters in Business Administration from Nottingham Trent UK.
He also studied for Bachelor of Laws with UNISA and he possesses a Diploma in banking from the Institute of Banking of Zimbabwe.[1]
Service/Career
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Chikomba Central returned to Parliament:
- Felix Mhona of Zanu PF with 7 723 votes or 63.61 percent,
- Piniel Denga of MDC–T with 3 233 votes or 26.63 percent,
- Goodrich Chimbaira of MDC–N with 1 185 votes or 9.76 percent,
Total 12 141 votes
Mhona was elected member of Parliament for Chikomba Central Constituency in the 2018 Harmonised Elections. He has served as the Chairman of the Chikomba Central Campaign Team Committee and a member of the National Fundraising Team Committee Member for the 21st February Movement.
In Parliament he has served as the Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Budget, Finance and Economic Development and the Committee member of the Portfolio Committee on - Environment and Tourism.[1] On 8 February 2021, he was named Transport Minister replacing Joel Biggie Matiza.
He was once the head of ZINARA.
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 HON MHONA FELIX TAPIWA, Parliament of Zimbabwe, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: February 8, 2021
}}