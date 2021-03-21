Difference between revisions of "Felix Munyaradzi"

Arrest

2020

Munyaradzi was first arrested in 2020 on allegations of duping stand seekers in Sandton near Westgate in Harare but was released on bail.[1]

March 2021

Felix Munyaradzi was arrested on 19 March 2021 hours after police and the Special Anti-Corruption Unit (SACU) announced that they had launched a manhunt for him. Munyaradzi was facing fresh new charges of defeating the course of justice and interfering with State witnesses.

Munyaradzi is said to have gone to a police station in Harare where he was immediately placed under arrest.

Police launched investigations against Constable Fortunate Dube accused of abuse of office after she allegedly received kickbacks from Munyaradzi.

Dube who is based in Marondera is alleged to have been receiving various amounts of cash from Munyaradzi. Munyaradzi is also alleged to have paid for the car Dube is driving and built her a house in Marondera.

Investigations came after lawyers from Nyamayaro, Makanza and Bakasa Legal Practitioners, who are representing Commissioner Makodza, recently made a complaint against Dube to Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga. The lawyers said Dube’s conduct soiled the reputation of police as she was being involved in corrupt activities with Munyaradzi.[1]



