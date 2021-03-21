Difference between revisions of "Felix Munyaradzi"

According to ZPCS, Felix Munyaradzi was granted temporary release from prison by the Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, [[Ziyambi Ziyambi]].<ref name="Herald"/>

In March 2021, ZPCS released a statement saying that Munyaradzi's temporary release from remand prison to attend his father-in-law’s funeral in August 2020 was above board.

According to the report, after attending the funeral, it is alleged that Munyaradzi then went to sleep at his house in [[Borrowdale]] before returning to prison the following day. He is also alleged to have slaughtered two beasts for the two officers before giving them about 200 chickens.<ref name="H"/>

The report was made by Collen Mavhundutse to the police to investigate allegations that Munyaradzi allegedly connived with two Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS) officers to allow him to attend the funeral.

Whilst in remand prison for illegally parcelling out land, Munyaradzi was allowed to attend his father-in-law’s funeral in [[Zvimba]] without being granted bail by a court.

The [[Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services]] (ZPCS) was accused of protecting Munyaradzi.

Investigations came after lawyers from Nyamayaro, Makanza and Bakasa Legal Practitioners, who are representing Commissioner Makodza, recently made a complaint against Dube to Commissioner-General [[Godwin Matanga]]. The lawyers said Dube’s conduct soiled the reputation of police as she was being involved in corrupt activities with Munyaradzi.<ref name="H"/>

Investigations came after lawyers from Nyamayaro, Makanza and Bakasa Legal Practitioners, who are representing Commissioner Makodza, recently made a complaint against Dube to Commissioner-General [[Godwin Matanga]]. The lawyers said Dube’s conduct soiled the reputation of police as she was being involved in corrupt activities with Munyaradzi.<ref name="H"/>

Makodza is said to have later discovered his stand had allegedly been sold for a second time to Mrs Nyongo by Munyaradzi, forcing him to lodge a complaint with the police.<ref name="Herald"> [https://www.herald.co.zw/zpcs-accused-of-protecting-land-baron/ ZPCS accused of protecting land baron], ''The Herald'', Published: March 18, 2021, Retrieved: March 21, 2021</ref>

The land was previously used by the police for breeding horses. In 2016, Munyaradzi through his firm allegedly sold a stand fraudulently to Mrs Gabaza for US$18 000, a stand in Sandton Phase 3 to Mr Dondo for US$22 000, and another stand in the same neighbourhood to [[Erasmus Makodza]] for US$40 000.

On April 20, 2015, ''Delatfin Investments'' was offered 120 hectares of State land by the Ministry of Local Government to develop residential stands.

Nguwaya was aware that the stand in question had already been sold, and he lost US$15 000 in the process.

Munyaradzi however allegedly went on to sell one of the stands to Tawanda Mashumba for US$30 000.

It is alleged that Munyaradzi went on to sell the stands to other people, and when Nguwaya complained, he agreed to compensate him with eight smaller stands in Sandton Park.

''Delatfin Investments'' sold three residential stands — 1572, 1516 and 1471 — in Sandton Park in [[Mt Hampden]], worth US$50 000 and Nguwaya surrendered the Prado and an agreement of sale was signed on February 2, 2018.

Circumstances leading to Munyaradzi’s arrest were that during 2015, his firm ''Delatfin Investments'' entered into a swap deal with [[Dylish Nguwaya]] for the sale of stands in exchange for a Toyota Prado.

Munyaradzi was first arrested in 2020 on allegations of duping stand seekers in Sandton near [[Westgate]] in [[Harare]] but was released on bail.<ref name="H">Freeman Razemba, [https://www.herald.co.zw/land-baron-surrenders-to-police/ Land baron surrenders to police], ''The Herald'', Published: March 20, 2021, Retrieved: March 21, 2021</ref>

Munyaradzi was first arrested in 2020 on allegations of duping stand seekers in Sandton near [[Westgate]] in [[Harare]] but was released on bail.<ref name="H">Freeman Razemba, [https://www.herald.co.zw/land-baron-surrenders-to-police/ Land baron surrenders to police], ''The Herald'', Published: March 20, 2021, Retrieved: March 21, 2021</ref>

Arrest

2020

Munyaradzi was first arrested in 2020 on allegations of duping stand seekers in Sandton near Westgate in Harare but was released on bail.[1]

Circumstances leading to Munyaradzi’s arrest were that during 2015, his firm Delatfin Investments entered into a swap deal with Dylish Nguwaya for the sale of stands in exchange for a Toyota Prado.

Delatfin Investments sold three residential stands — 1572, 1516 and 1471 — in Sandton Park in Mt Hampden, worth US$50 000 and Nguwaya surrendered the Prado and an agreement of sale was signed on February 2, 2018.

It is alleged that Munyaradzi went on to sell the stands to other people, and when Nguwaya complained, he agreed to compensate him with eight smaller stands in Sandton Park.

Munyaradzi however allegedly went on to sell one of the stands to Tawanda Mashumba for US$30 000.

Nguwaya was aware that the stand in question had already been sold, and he lost US$15 000 in the process.

On April 20, 2015, Delatfin Investments was offered 120 hectares of State land by the Ministry of Local Government to develop residential stands.

The land was previously used by the police for breeding horses. In 2016, Munyaradzi through his firm allegedly sold a stand fraudulently to Mrs Gabaza for US$18 000, a stand in Sandton Phase 3 to Mr Dondo for US$22 000, and another stand in the same neighbourhood to Erasmus Makodza for US$40 000.

Makodza is said to have later discovered his stand had allegedly been sold for a second time to Mrs Nyongo by Munyaradzi, forcing him to lodge a complaint with the police.[2]

March 2021

Felix Munyaradzi was arrested on 19 March 2021 hours after police and the Special Anti-Corruption Unit (SACU) announced that they had launched a manhunt for him. Munyaradzi was facing fresh new charges of defeating the course of justice and interfering with State witnesses.

Munyaradzi is said to have gone to a police station in Harare where he was immediately placed under arrest.

Police launched investigations against Constable Fortunate Dube accused of abuse of office after she allegedly received kickbacks from Munyaradzi.

Dube who is based in Marondera is alleged to have been receiving various amounts of cash from Munyaradzi. Munyaradzi is also alleged to have paid for the car Dube is driving and built her a house in Marondera.

Investigations came after lawyers from Nyamayaro, Makanza and Bakasa Legal Practitioners, who are representing Commissioner Makodza, recently made a complaint against Dube to Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga. The lawyers said Dube’s conduct soiled the reputation of police as she was being involved in corrupt activities with Munyaradzi.[1]

Alleged Protection From ZPCS

The Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) was accused of protecting Munyaradzi.

Whilst in remand prison for illegally parcelling out land, Munyaradzi was allowed to attend his father-in-law’s funeral in Zvimba without being granted bail by a court.

The report was made by Collen Mavhundutse to the police to investigate allegations that Munyaradzi allegedly connived with two Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS) officers to allow him to attend the funeral.

According to the report, after attending the funeral, it is alleged that Munyaradzi then went to sleep at his house in Borrowdale before returning to prison the following day. He is also alleged to have slaughtered two beasts for the two officers before giving them about 200 chickens.[1]

In March 2021, ZPCS released a statement saying that Munyaradzi's temporary release from remand prison to attend his father-in-law’s funeral in August 2020 was above board.

According to ZPCS, Felix Munyaradzi was granted temporary release from prison by the Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, Ziyambi Ziyambi.[2]