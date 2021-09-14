Mutati was elected to parliament in 2001, he served as a cabinet minister for various portfolios including energy and water development; commerce, trade and industry; and finance, before assuming the role in works and supply.<ref name="ACCA">Whitney Mulobela, [https://www.accaglobal.com/an/en/member/member/accounting-business/2018/04/interviews/felix-mutati.html Felix Mutati FCCA, Zambia's minister of works and supply], ''ACCA'', Published: April 1, 2018, Retrieved: September 14, 2021</ref>

'''Felix Chipota Mutati''' is a Zambian politician. He was appointed Minister of Technology and Science by [[Hakainde Hichilema]] in September 2021.

Mutati was elected to parliament in 2001, he served as a cabinet minister for various portfolios including energy and water development; commerce, trade and industry; and finance, before assuming the role in works and supply.[1]

Background

Age

Mutati was born on 29 January 1959.[2]

Education

He was one of the first ACCA members in Zambia.[1] Felix Mutati has the following qualifications:

ACCA

Bachelor of Accountancy from the United Kingdom. [3]

Form V[2]

General Career

Prior to his political career, Felix Mutati also worked in a variety of roles in business. He held posts at parastatal organisations including Zambia Electricity Supply Corporation, Zambia National Hotels Development Corporation and Zambia Industrial and Mining Corporation (Zimco).[1]

Political Career

He served as Minister of Energy and Water Development from 2002 to 2004 under Levy Mwanawasa and Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry from December 2006 to September 2011 under Rupiah Banda.

As minister of commerce, trade and industry, Mutati held a number of influential positions in regional trade organisations, including the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA), coordinating international efforts to harmonise trade and investment within the region and leading negotiations for trade and development agreements with the European Union. He also acted as coordinator of the least developed countries (LDCs) at the World Trade Organisation.

Edgar Lungu, whose Patriotic Front had a majority in parliament, appointed Mutati to the ministry of finance in September 2016, despite Mutati being head of the Movement for Multi-Party Democracy (MMD), which had been Zambia’s dominant political party between 1991 and 2011. During his 17 month tenure as minister of finance, Mutati championed a fair tax system and led reforms to restore prudent financial management.

He had served as Deputy Minister for Finance in 2002.[3]

Felix Mutati then served as Minister of Works and Supply from February 2018 to November 2018.[1]

In September 2021, Mutati was appointed Minister of Technology and Science by Hakainde Hichilema. He did not run for a Member of Parliament seat and received a nominated seat by the president.[4]

Movement for Democratic Change

In October 2020, launched his new political party called Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), with former Zambia Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) President Leonard Hikaumba as the Vice President for Politics.[5]

Awards

Mutati was named ACCA Advocate of the Year for 2017.[1]