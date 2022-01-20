In July 2018, Felix Nangatidza was elected to Ward 20 Buhera RDC, for Zanu PF with 1533 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

Events

