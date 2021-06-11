Difference between revisions of "Felix Nyamupinga"
Felix Nyamupinga was a Zimbabwean diplomat and the husband of Zanu-PF politician Beatrice Nyamupinga.
Background
Wife
Beatrice Nyamupinga[1]
Children
He had three daughters Rutendo, Wadzanai and Gamuchirai.[1]
Career
Felix Nyamupinga worked for Zanu-PF in Zambia during the Second Chimurenga.
He served as a diplomat in Nigeria (1982-1984), India (1984-1987), Sweden (1989-93) and Australia (2005-2012).[1]
Death
Nyamupinga died in South Africa on 16 October 2014 after a heart attack aged 65. He was buried on 22 October 2014 Glen Forest Memorial Park. His burial was attended by Sydney Sekeramayi, Olivia Muchena, Edna Madzongwe and several deputy ministers and Members of Parliament.[1]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 1.3 Diplomat Nyamupinga laid to rest, The Herald, Published: October 23, 2014, Retrieved: June 11, 2021