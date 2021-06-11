|description= Felix Nyamupinga was a Zimbabwean diplomat and the husband of Zanu-PF politician Beatrice Nyamupinga.

[[File:Felix Nyamupinga.jpg|thumb|Felix Nyamupinga]] '''Felix Nyamupinga''' was a [[Zimbabwean]] diplomat and the husband of [[Zanu-PF]] politician [[Beatrice Nyamupinga]].

Background

Wife

Beatrice Nyamupinga[1]

Children

He had three daughters Rutendo, Wadzanai and Gamuchirai.[1]

Career

Felix Nyamupinga worked for Zanu-PF in Zambia during the Second Chimurenga.

He served as a diplomat in Nigeria (1982-1984), India (1984-1987), Sweden (1989-93) and Australia (2005-2012).[1]

Death

Nyamupinga died in South Africa on 16 October 2014 after a heart attack aged 65. He was buried on 22 October 2014 Glen Forest Memorial Park. His burial was attended by Sydney Sekeramayi, Olivia Muchena, Edna Madzongwe and several deputy ministers and Members of Parliament.[1]