Fenistia Dembo born Fenistia Linah Tazvivinga popularly known as Fenny Vee Dembo is the daughter of Zimbabwean Sungura musician Leonard Dembo. She is a musician and is known for doing renditions of her late father's songs.

Background

She has brothers Tendai and Morgan Dembo. Fenny Vee Dembo's paternal grandmother was Sukai Pasipanodya.[1] As of March 2022, Fenistia Dembo is based in South Afroca.[2]

Age

Fenistia Dembo was born on 1 June 1990.[3]