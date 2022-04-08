Difference between revisions of "Fenistia Dembo"
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
m (→References)
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
m
Revision as of 13:43, 8 April 2022
|Fenistia Dembo
|Born
|Fenistia Linah Tazvivinga
June 1, 1990
|Other names
|Fenny Vee Dembo
|Known for
|Being a musician
|Parent(s)
|Relatives
|Morgan, Tendai
Fenistia Dembo born Fenistia Linah Tazvivinga popularly known as Fenny Vee Dembo is the daughter of Zimbabwean Sungura musician Leonard Dembo. She is a musician and is known for doing renditions of her late father's songs.
Background
She has brothers Tendai and Morgan Dembo. Fenny Vee Dembo's paternal grandmother was Sukai Pasipanodya.[1] As of March 2022, Fenistia Dembo is based in South Afroca.[2]
Age
Fenistia Dembo was born on 1 June 1990.[3]
References
- ↑ Godwin Muzari, Sad story of Dembo’s mother, The Herald, Published: March 24, 2017, Retrieved: April 8, 2022
- ↑ Trust Khosa, Fenny Dembo testing waters, H-Metro, Published: March 8, 2022, Retrieved: April 8, 2022
- ↑ ‘I CAN’T WAIT TO DANCE TO VHENENZIA’, H-Metro, Published: April 11, 2018, Retrieved: April 8, 2022