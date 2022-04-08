|description= Fenistia Dembo born Fenistia Linah Tazvivinga popularly known as Fenny Vee Dembo is the daughter of Zimbabwean Sungura musician Leonard Dembo. She is a musician and is known for doing renditions of her late father's songs.

|description= Fenistia Dembo born Fenistia Linah Tazvivinga popularly known as Fenny Vee Dembo is the daughter of Zimbabwean Sungura musician Leonard Dembo. She is a musician and is known for doing renditions of her late father's songs.

Fenistia Dembo born Fenistia Linah Tazvivinga popularly known as Fenny Vee Dembo is the daughter of Zimbabwean Sungura musician Leonard Dembo. She is a musician and is known for doing renditions of her late father's songs.

Background

She has brothers Tendai and Morgan Dembo. Fenny Vee Dembo's paternal grandmother was Sukai Pasipanodya.[1] As of March 2022, Fenistia Dembo is based in South Afroca.[2]

Age

Fenistia Dembo was born on 1 June 1990.[3]