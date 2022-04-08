Pindula

Fen­is­tia Dembo
Fen­is­tia Dembo Biography
BornFenistia Linah Tazvivinga
(1990-06-01) June 1, 1990 (age 31)
Other namesFenny Vee Dembo
Known forBeing a musician
Parent(s)
RelativesMorgan, Tendai

Fenistia Dembo born Fenistia Linah Tazvivinga popularly known as Fenny Vee Dembo is the daughter of Zimbabwean Sungura musician Leonard Dembo. She is a musician and is known for doing renditions of her late father's songs.

Background

She has brothers Tendai and Morgan Dembo. Fenny Vee Dembo's paternal grandmother was Sukai Pasipanodya.[1] As of March 2022, Fenistia Dembo is based in South Afroca.[2]

Age

Fenistia Dembo was born on 1 June 1990.[3]

References

