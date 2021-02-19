Difference between revisions of "Fertiliser, Seed and Grain"

Fertiliser, Seed and Grain (Pvt) Ltd (FSG), was incorporated in 2010 and is run by Steve Morland.



It is mentioned on p25 Cartel Power Dynamics in Zimbabwe under the Case Study 3 The Agriculture Cartels.

Further Reading

