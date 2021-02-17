Difference between revisions of "Feruka-Harare Pipeline"

Sakunda Supplies’ fuel importing division was later rebranded as [[Trafigura]] Zimbabwe (Business Daily. n.d. “Sakunda changes name to Trafigura.” Business Daily.) while its fuel retailing division was rebranded as Puma Energy. (Muchinguri, W. 2015. “Puma Energy to unveil brand.” Herald, January 28)

In return, [[Sakunda]] was allowed to use the pipeline to import fuel or charge other importers for use of the pipeline. This monopoly position was temporarily bolstered in '''2017''' when Government banned the transportation of fuel via road. <ref name="Gloves off: Inside the fierce war for control of Zim’s fuel industry"> [https://www.thestandard.co . zw/ 2018 /10/28/gloves-off-inside-fierce-war-control-zims-fuel-industry/ Gloves off : Inside the fierce war for control of Zim’s fuel industry ], '' The Standard '' , Published: 28 October 2018, Retrieved: 16 February 2021''</ref>

In '''2014''', an agreement with Sakunda Supplies (Private) Limited, which was the fuel importing and retailing unit of [[Sakunda Holdings]]. [[Sakunda]] would finance the refurbishment of the pipeline and its loading and oﬀ-loading infrastructure at Beira and Harare. (Business Weekly. 2020. “The face behind Sakunda.” Business Weekly, December 3).

This fuel pipeline between Beria and Harare is 504km long and was constructed in 1964. In 2021, the segment of the pipeline from Beira to Feruka (just outside Mutare) was owned by Companhia do Pipeline Moçambique Zimbabwe (CPMZ) ( Club of Mozambique. 2020. “CPMZ increases throughput capacity of the Beira Corridor oil pipeline.” Club Mozambique, May 27) while the Feruka-Harare segment was owned by Petrozim Line (Pvt) Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of the SOE National Oil Infrastructure Company of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd (NOIC). (Mining Zimbabwe. 2019. “NOIC assumes full ownership of Feruka-Harare pipeline.” Mining Zimbabwe, April 18)

As reported on p22 of Cartel Power Dynamics in Zimbabwe in Case Study 2 The Fuel Cartels, control of the Feruka-Harare pipeline is critical to capturing the economic rent, as government has pushed for most fuel to be imported through the pipeline. (Ncube, F. 2016. “Oil regulator wants fuel import trucks banned.” Chronicle, November 11) By controlling the pipeline, a company will attain a higher allocation of the pipeline’s capacity, which equates to a higher allocation of the foreign currency earmarked for the fuel industry by the RBZ. (The Independent. 2020. “RBZ in fuel forex abuse storm.” The Independent, March 20) The military inﬂuences NOIC and Petrozim (Moyo, Gorden. 2016. “The Curse of Military Commercialism in State Enterprises and Parastatals in Zimbabwe.” Journal of Southern African Studies 42 (2): 351-36) through retired Air Vice Marshall Chiganze who chairs the Petrozim board and sits on the NOIC board with Brigadier General S Bhebhe.

History

In 2014, an agreement with Sakunda Supplies (Private) Limited, which was the fuel importing and retailing unit of Sakunda Holdings. Sakunda would finance the refurbishment of the pipeline and its loading and oﬀ-loading infrastructure at Beira and Harare. (Business Weekly. 2020. “The face behind Sakunda.” Business Weekly, December 3). In return, Sakunda was allowed to use the pipeline to import fuel or charge other importers for use of the pipeline. This monopoly position was temporarily bolstered in 2017 when Government banned the transportation of fuel via road. [1]

