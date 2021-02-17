Difference between revisions of "Feruka-Harare Pipeline"

In return, [[SOTIC]] was allocated a pipeline capacity of 130 million litres of fuel per month for 10 years – Zimbabwe’s fuel consumption was measured at 165 million litres per month in '''2019'''. (Vinga, A. 2019. “Fuel consumption down 35 million litres after price hikes.” New Zimbabwe, March 8) This agreement establishes a monopoly position for [[Sotic]] over the pipeline and assures it of access to foreign currency from [[RBZ]] for 10 years.

billion to [[NOIC]] payable over 10 years at an interest rate of 6 per cent per annum. (Saungweme, R. 2019. “Mauritian company injects US$1.2 billion to NOIC.” Harare Pos), (NOIC. 2019. Extract of the MINUTES of a Special Board Meeting of NOIC (Private) Limited held in the Boardroom, 5th Floor, NOCZIM House, 100 Leopold Takawira Street, Harare, on Tuesday 14th May 2019 at 1100 hours. Harare: NOIC)

Changes in the Indigenisation Act motivated [[Trafigura]] to take over the 51 per cent shareholding held by [[Kudakwashe Tagwirei]]’s Sakunda in '''2019'''. (U.S. Department of the Treasury. 2020. “Treasury Sanctions Corrupt Zimbabwean Businessman.” U.S. Department of the Treasury, August 5) However, Tagwirei is alleged to have still retained control of the pipeline. He is further alleged to have established [[Sotic International]] in '''2019''', some of the employees of which are former employees of [[Trafigura]] and [[Puma]]. (Cotteril, J. 2020. “Trafgura cuts ties to Zimbabwean magnate linked to alleged looting.” Financial Times, February 5).

Sakunda Supplies’ fuel importing division was later rebranded as [[Trafigura]] Zimbabwe (Business Daily. n.d. “Sakunda changes name to Trafigura.” Business Daily.) while its fuel retailing division was rebranded as Puma Energy. (Muchinguri, W. 2015. “Puma Energy to unveil brand.” Herald, January 28)

Sakunda Supplies’ fuel importing division was later rebranded as [[Trafigura]] Zimbabwe (Business Daily. n.d. “Sakunda changes name to Trafigura.” Business Daily.) while its fuel retailing division was rebranded as Puma Energy. (Muchinguri, W. 2015. “Puma Energy to unveil brand.” Herald, January 28)

As reported on p22 of [[Cartel Power Dynamics in Zimbabwe]] in Case Study 2 '''The Fuel Cartels''', control of the '''Feruka-Harare pipeline''' is critical to capturing the economic rent, as government has pushed for most fuel to be imported through the pipeline. (Ncube, F. 2016. “Oil regulator wants fuel import trucks banned.” Chronicle, November 11) By controlling the pipeline, a company will attain a higher allocation of the pipeline’s capacity, which equates to a higher allocation of the foreign currency earmarked for the fuel industry by the RBZ. (The Independent. 2020. “RBZ in fuel forex abuse storm.” The Independent, March 20)

As reported on p22 of [[Cartel Power Dynamics in Zimbabwe]] in Case Study 2 '''The Fuel Cartels''', control of the '''Feruka-Harare pipeline''' is critical to capturing the economic rent, as government has pushed for most fuel to be imported through the pipeline. (Ncube, F. 2016. “Oil regulator wants fuel import trucks banned.” Chronicle, November 11) By controlling the pipeline, a company will attain a higher allocation of the pipeline’s capacity, which equates to a higher allocation of the foreign currency earmarked for the fuel industry by the RBZ. (The Independent. 2020. “RBZ in fuel forex abuse storm.” The Independent, March 20)

In '''2021''', the segment of the pipeline from Beira to Feruka (just outside Mutare) was owned by [[Companhia do Pipeline Moçambique Zimbabwe]] (CPMZ) ( Club of Mozambique. 2020. “CPMZ increases throughput capacity of the Beira Corridor oil pipeline.” Club Mozambique, May 27) while the Feruka-Harare segment was owned by [[Petrozim]] Line (Pvt) Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of the SOE [[National Oil Infrastructure Company of Zimbabwe]] (Pvt) Ltd (NOIC). (Mining Zimbabwe. 2019. “NOIC assumes full ownership of Feruka-Harare pipeline.” Mining Zimbabwe, April 18)

This fuel pipeline between Beria and Harare is 504km long and was constructed in '''1964'''. The pipeline has a capacity of 130 million litres of fuel per month. Zimbabwe’s fuel consumption was measured at 165 million litres per month in '''2019'''.

This fuel pipeline between Beria and Harare is 504km long and was constructed in '''1964'''. In '''2021''', the segment of the pipeline from Beira to Feruka (just outside Mutare) was owned by [[Companhia do Pipeline Moçambique Zimbabwe]] (CPMZ) ( Club of Mozambique. 2020. “CPMZ increases throughput capacity of the Beira Corridor oil pipeline.” Club Mozambique, May 27) while the Feruka-Harare segment was owned by [[Petrozim]] Line (Pvt) Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of the SOE [[National Oil Infrastructure Company of Zimbabwe]] (Pvt) Ltd (NOIC). (Mining Zimbabwe. 2019. “NOIC assumes full ownership of Feruka-Harare pipeline.” Mining Zimbabwe, April 18)

This fuel pipeline between Beria and Harare is 504km long and was constructed in 1964. The pipeline has a capacity of 130 million litres of fuel per month. Zimbabwe’s fuel consumption was measured at 165 million litres per month in 2019.

In 2021, the segment of the pipeline from Beira to Feruka (just outside Mutare) was owned by Companhia do Pipeline Moçambique Zimbabwe (CPMZ) ( Club of Mozambique. 2020. “CPMZ increases throughput capacity of the Beira Corridor oil pipeline.” Club Mozambique, May 27) while the Feruka-Harare segment was owned by Petrozim Line (Pvt) Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of the SOE National Oil Infrastructure Company of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd (NOIC). (Mining Zimbabwe. 2019. “NOIC assumes full ownership of Feruka-Harare pipeline.” Mining Zimbabwe, April 18)

As reported on p22 of Cartel Power Dynamics in Zimbabwe in Case Study 2 The Fuel Cartels, control of the Feruka-Harare pipeline is critical to capturing the economic rent, as government has pushed for most fuel to be imported through the pipeline. (Ncube, F. 2016. “Oil regulator wants fuel import trucks banned.” Chronicle, November 11) By controlling the pipeline, a company will attain a higher allocation of the pipeline’s capacity, which equates to a higher allocation of the foreign currency earmarked for the fuel industry by the RBZ. (The Independent. 2020. “RBZ in fuel forex abuse storm.” The Independent, March 20) The military inﬂuences NOIC and Petrozim (Moyo, Gorden. 2016. “The Curse of Military Commercialism in State Enterprises and Parastatals in Zimbabwe.” Journal of Southern African Studies 42 (2): 351-36) through retired Air Vice Marshall Chiganze who chairs the Petrozim board and sits on the NOIC board with Brigadier General S Bhebhe.

History

In 2014, an agreement with Sakunda Supplies (Private) Limited, which was the fuel importing and retailing unit of Sakunda Holdings. Sakunda would finance the refurbishment of the pipeline and its loading and oﬀ-loading infrastructure at Beira and Harare. (Business Weekly. 2020. “The face behind Sakunda.” Business Weekly, December 3). In return, Sakunda was allowed to use the pipeline to import fuel or charge other importers for use of the pipeline. This monopoly position was temporarily bolstered in 2017 when Government banned the transportation of fuel via road. [1]

Sakunda Supplies’ fuel importing division was later rebranded as Trafigura Zimbabwe (Business Daily. n.d. “Sakunda changes name to Trafigura.” Business Daily.) while its fuel retailing division was rebranded as Puma Energy. (Muchinguri, W. 2015. “Puma Energy to unveil brand.” Herald, January 28)

Changes in the Indigenisation Act motivated Trafigura to take over the 51 per cent shareholding held by Kudakwashe Tagwirei’s Sakunda in 2019. (U.S. Department of the Treasury. 2020. “Treasury Sanctions Corrupt Zimbabwean Businessman.” U.S. Department of the Treasury, August 5) However, Tagwirei is alleged to have still retained control of the pipeline. He is further alleged to have established Sotic International in 2019, some of the employees of which are former employees of Trafigura and Puma. (Cotteril, J. 2020. “Trafgura cuts ties to Zimbabwean magnate linked to alleged looting.” Financial Times, February 5).

Sotic is a Mauritius-based company, which is backed by Cayman Islands-registered Almas Global Opportunity Fund. (newZWire. “We want to become bigger” | Landela boss speaks on company’s mine acquisition spree. July 10, 2020) Sotic entered into a US$1.2 billion prepayment agreement with NOIC. Under the agreement, Sotic advanced a loan of US$1.2 billion to NOIC payable over 10 years at an interest rate of 6 per cent per annum. (Saungweme, R. 2019. “Mauritian company injects US$1.2 billion to NOIC.” Harare Pos), (NOIC. 2019. Extract of the MINUTES of a Special Board Meeting of NOIC (Private) Limited held in the Boardroom, 5th Floor, NOCZIM House, 100 Leopold Takawira Street, Harare, on Tuesday 14th May 2019 at 1100 hours. Harare: NOIC)

In return, SOTIC was allocated a pipeline capacity of 130 million litres of fuel per month for 10 years – Zimbabwe’s fuel consumption was measured at 165 million litres per month in 2019. (Vinga, A. 2019. “Fuel consumption down 35 million litres after price hikes.” New Zimbabwe, March 8) This agreement establishes a monopoly position for Sotic over the pipeline and assures it of access to foreign currency from RBZ for 10 years.