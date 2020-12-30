Pindula

Fidel Country Boy is a Zimdancehall musician who is known for his song Tangai Bhawa which premiered on NashTV.

Real Name

He was born Fidel King.[1]

Social Media & Contacts

  • Facebook: Fidel Country Boy
  • Email: fidelking01@gmail.com
  • Mobile Number: +263718456080

References

