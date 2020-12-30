Difference between revisions of "Fidel Country Boy"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''Fidel Country Boy''' is a Zimdancehall musician who is known for his song ''Tangai Bhawa'' which premiered on NashTV. ==Real Name== He was born Fidel King.<ref na...")
(No difference)
Revision as of 09:18, 30 December 2020
Fidel Country Boy is a Zimdancehall musician who is known for his song Tangai Bhawa which premiered on NashTV.
Real Name
He was born Fidel King.[1]
Social Media & Contacts
- Facebook: Fidel Country Boy
- Email: fidelking01@gmail.com
- Mobile Number: +263718456080
References
- ↑ Fidel Country King, Facebook, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: December 30, 2020