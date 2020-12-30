Fidel Country Boy is a Zimdancehall musician who is known for his song Tangai Bhawa which premiered on NashTV.

Real Name

He was born Fidel King.[1]

Facebook: Fidel Country Boy

Email: fidelking01@gmail.com

Mobile Number: +263718456080

Discography

Singles

Tangai Bhawa (2020)

Ten Pakufamba (2020)

Videos

Fidel Country Boy - Tangai Bhawa

Ten pakufamba - Fidel Country Boy

