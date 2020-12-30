Pindula

Revision as of 09:20, 30 December 2020

Fidel Country Boy is a Zimdancehall musician who is known for his song Tangai Bhawa which premiered on NashTV.

Real Name

He was born Fidel King.[1]

Social Media & Contacts

  • Facebook: Fidel Country Boy
  • Email: fidelking01@gmail.com
  • Mobile Number: +263718456080

Discography

Singles

  • Tangai Bhawa (2020)
  • Ten Pakufamba (2020)

Videos

Fidel Country Boy - Tangai Bhawa
Ten pakufamba - Fidel Country Boy

References

  1. Fidel Country King, Facebook, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: December 30, 2020
