Fidel Country Boy is a Zimdancehall musician who is known for his song Tangai Bhawa which premiered on NashTV.

Real Name

He was born Fidel King.[1]

Social Media & Contacts

Discography

Singles

  • Tangai Bhawa (2020)
  • Ten Pakufamba (2020)
  • Sandra Ndebele (2020)
  • Zondo (2019)
  • Rwendo Reupenyu (2019)
  • Boyz DzeTonaz (2019)

Videos

Fidel Country Boy - Tangai Bhawa
Ten pakufamba - Fidel Country Boy
Fidel Country Boy - Sandra Ndebele ft Dj Mockery
Fidel - Zondo (Pro by Truth)
Fidel Country Boy - Rwendo reupenyu
Fidel Country Boy - Boys DzeTonaz (Prod By Complex)

References

  1. Fidel Country King, Facebook, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: December 30, 2020
