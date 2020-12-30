Fidel Country Boy is a Zimdancehall musician who is known for his song Tangai Bhawa which premiered on NashTV.

Real Name

He was born Fidel King.[1]

Discography

Singles

Tangai Bhawa (2020)

Ten Pakufamba (2020)

Sandra Ndebele (2020)

Zondo (2019)

Rwendo Reupenyu (2019)

Boyz DzeTonaz (2019)

Videos

Fidel Country Boy - Tangai Bhawa

Ten pakufamba - Fidel Country Boy

Fidel Country Boy - Sandra Ndebele ft Dj Mockery

Fidel - Zondo (Pro by Truth)

Fidel Country Boy - Rwendo reupenyu

Fidel Country Boy - Boys DzeTonaz (Prod By Complex)

