Revision as of 09:38, 30 December 2020
Fidel Country Boy is a Zimdancehall musician who is known for his song Tangai Bhawa which premiered on NashTV.
Real Name
He was born Fidel King.[1]
Social Media & Contacts
- Facebook: Fidel Country Boy
- Email: fidelking01@gmail.com
- Mobile Number: +263718456080
- Instagram: fidel_country_boy
Discography
Singles
- Tangai Bhawa (2020)
- Ten Pakufamba (2020)
- Sandra Ndebele (2020)
- Zondo (2019)
- Rwendo Reupenyu (2019)
- Boyz DzeTonaz (2019)
Videos
References
- ↑ Fidel Country King, Facebook, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: December 30, 2020