Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Fidel Country Boy"

Page Discussion
 
(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
Line 1: Line 1:
'''Fidel Country Boy''' is a [[Zimdancehall]] musician who is known for his song ''Tangai Bhawa'' which premiered on [[NashTV]].
+
[[File:Fidel_Country_Boy.jpg|thumb|right|Fidel Country Boy]]'''Fidel Country Boy''' is a [[Zimdancehall]] musician who is known for his song ''Tangai Bhawa'' which premiered on [[NashTV]].
  
 
==Real Name==
 
==Real Name==
Line 37: Line 37:
 
|keywords= Fidel Country Boy, Fidel Country Boy real name, Fidel Country Boy Bio, Fidel Country Boy Songs, Fidel Country Boy Videos, Fidel Country Boy Age
 
|keywords= Fidel Country Boy, Fidel Country Boy real name, Fidel Country Boy Bio, Fidel Country Boy Songs, Fidel Country Boy Videos, Fidel Country Boy Age
 
|description= Fidel Country Boy is a Zimdancehall musician and songwriter known for his hit Tangai Bhawa.
 
|description= Fidel Country Boy is a Zimdancehall musician and songwriter known for his hit Tangai Bhawa.
|image=  
+
|image= Fidel_Country_Boy.jpg
 
|image_alt=  
 
|image_alt=  
 
}}
 
}}
  
 
[[Category:Zimdancehall Artists]]
 
[[Category:Zimdancehall Artists]]

Latest revision as of 09:46, 30 December 2020

Fidel Country Boy

Fidel Country Boy is a Zimdancehall musician who is known for his song Tangai Bhawa which premiered on NashTV.

Real Name

He was born Fidel King.[1]

Social Media & Contacts

Discography

Singles

  • Tangai Bhawa (2020)
  • Ten Pakufamba (2020)
  • Sandra Ndebele (2020)
  • Zondo (2019)
  • Rwendo Reupenyu (2019)
  • Boyz DzeTonaz (2019)

Videos

Fidel Country Boy - Tangai Bhawa
Ten pakufamba - Fidel Country Boy
Fidel Country Boy - Sandra Ndebele ft Dj Mockery
Fidel - Zondo (Pro by Truth)
Fidel Country Boy - Rwendo reupenyu
Fidel Country Boy - Boys DzeTonaz (Prod By Complex)

References

  1. Fidel Country King, Facebook, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: December 30, 2020
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Fidel_Country_Boy&oldid=96280"