Although he had begun releasing singles as early as 2019, Fidel Country Boy became known after his song ''Tangai Bhawa'' went viral in 2020 making it one of the [[Nash TV Top 10 Music Videos 2020|Top 10 videos on Nash TV that year]].

He was born Fidel King.<ref name="Facebook">[https://www.facebook.com/FidelCountryBoyMusic/?ref=py_c Fidel Country King], ''Facebook'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: December 30, 2020</ref>

Fidel Country Boy

Fidel Country Boy is a Zimdancehall musician who is known for his song Tangai Bhawa which premiered on NashTV.

Real Name

He was born Fidel King.[1]





Career

Discography

Singles

Tangai Bhawa (2020)

Ten Pakufamba (2020)

Sandra Ndebele (2020)

Zondo (2019)

Rwendo Reupenyu (2019)

Boyz DzeTonaz (2019)

Videos

Fidel Country Boy - Tangai Bhawa

Ten pakufamba - Fidel Country Boy

Fidel Country Boy - Sandra Ndebele ft Dj Mockery

Fidel - Zondo (Pro by Truth)

Fidel Country Boy - Rwendo reupenyu

Fidel Country Boy - Boys DzeTonaz (Prod By Complex)

References