He was born Fidel King.<ref name="Facebook">[https://www.facebook.com/FidelCountryBoyMusic/?ref=py_c Fidel Country King], ''Facebook'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: December 30, 2020</ref>
He was born Fidel King.
Fidel Country Boy is a Zimdancehall musician who is known for his song Tangai Bhawa which premiered on NashTV.
Real Name
He was born Fidel King.[1]
Career
Although he had begun releasing singles as early as 2019, Fidel Country Boy became known after his song Tangai Bhawa went viral in 2020 making it one of the Top 10 videos on Nash TV that year.
Social Media & Contacts
- Facebook: Fidel Country Boy
- Email: fidelking01@gmail.com
- Mobile Number: +263718456080
- Instagram: fidel_country_boy
Discography
Singles
- Tangai Bhawa (2020)
- Ten Pakufamba (2020)
- Sandra Ndebele (2020)
- Zondo (2019)
- Rwendo Reupenyu (2019)
- Boyz DzeTonaz (2019)
Videos
References
