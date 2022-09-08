Difference between revisions of "Fidelis Mhashu"
'''Fidelis Mhashu''' was a Zimbabwean Politician, member of parliament for [[Chitungwiza]] North Constituency and a member of the [[MDC-T]]. Mhashu died in self-imposed exile in London on the
Revision as of 11:30, 8 September 2022
|Fidelis Mhashu
|Died
|20 August 2018
United Kingndom
|Residence
|United Kingndom
|Occupation
|Politician
|Organization
|MDC-T
|Home town
|Chitungwiza
|Political party
|MDC-T
Fidelis Mhashu was a Zimbabwean Politician, member of parliament for Chitungwiza North Constituency and a member of the MDC-T. Mhashu died in self-imposed exile in London on 20 August 2018.
Personal Details
Death: 20 August 2018, in self-imposed exile in London.
School / Education
No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service/Career
In the 2000 By-Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Chitungwiza returned to Parliament:
- Fidelis Mhashu of MDC with 15 480 votes,
- Endy Mhlanga of Zanu PF with 6 057 votes,
- Mhonda Tahwinei Chitongo of NDU with 164 votes,
- Chiwetu Nyika of UP with 101 votes.
Served as Minister of National Housing and Social Amenities from 2009 to 2013.