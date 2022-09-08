Difference between revisions of "Fidelis Mhashu"

Pindula

==Personal Details==
'''Death:''' 20 August 2018,  in self-imposed exile in London.
 +
==School / Education==
No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
 +
==Service/Career==
In the '''2000''' By-Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) [[Chitungwiza]] returned to [[Parliament]]:
* '''Fidelis Mhashu''' of MDC with 15 480 votes,
* [[Endy Mhlanga]] of Zanu PF with 6 057 votes,
* [[Mhonda Tahwinei Chitongo]] of NDU with 164 votes,
* [[Chiwetu Nyika]] of UP with 101 votes.  
 +
Served as Minister of [[National Housing and Social Amenities]] from '''2009''' to '''2013'''.
 +
 
==Events==
==References==
 
[[Category:MDC-T Politicians]]
[[Category:Politicians]]
Fidelis Mhashu
Fidelis-mhashu-640x381.jpg
Died20 August 2018
United Kingndom
ResidenceUnited Kingndom
OccupationPolitician
OrganizationMDC-T
Home townChitungwiza
Political partyMDC-T

Fidelis Mhashu was a Zimbabwean Politician, member of parliament for Chitungwiza North Constituency and a member of the MDC-T. Mhashu died in self-imposed exile in London on 20 August 2018.

Personal Details

Death: 20 August 2018, in self-imposed exile in London.

School / Education

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service/Career

In the 2000 By-Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Chitungwiza returned to Parliament:

Served as Minister of National Housing and Social Amenities from 2009 to 2013.

Events

further Reading

References

