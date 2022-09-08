Pindula

==Service/Career==
In the '''2000''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) [[Chitungwiza]] returned to [[Parliament]]:  
 
Fidelis Mhashu
Fidelis-mhashu-640x381.jpg
Died20 August 2018
United Kingndom
ResidenceUnited Kingndom
OccupationPolitician
OrganizationMDC-T
Home townChitungwiza
Political partyMDC-T

Fidelis Mhashu was a Zimbabwean Politician, member of parliament for Chitungwiza North Constituency and a member of the MDC-T. Mhashu died in self-imposed exile in London on 20 August 2018.

Personal Details

Death: 20 August 2018, in self-imposed exile in London.

School / Education

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service/Career

In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Chitungwiza returned to Parliament:

Served as Minister of National Housing and Social Amenities from 2009 to 2013.

Events

further Reading

References

