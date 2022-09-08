Difference between revisions of "Fidelis Mhashu"
Fidelis Mhashu was a Zimbabwean Politician, member of parliament for Chitungwiza North Constituency and a member of the MDC-T. Mhashu died in self-imposed exile in London on 20 August 2018.
Personal Details
Death: 20 August 2018, in self-imposed exile in London.
School / Education
No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service/Career
In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Chitungwiza returned to Parliament:
- Fidelis Mhashu of MDC with 15 480 votes,
- Endy Mhlanga of Zanu PF with 6 057 votes,
- Mhonda Tahwinei Chitongo of NDU with 164 votes,
- Chiwetu Nyika of UP with 101 votes.
Served as Minister of National Housing and Social Amenities from 2009 to 2013.