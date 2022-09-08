In the '''2000''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) [[Chitungwiza]] returned to [[Parliament]]:

In the '''2000''' By- Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) [[Chitungwiza]] returned to [[Parliament]]:

Fidelis Mhashu was a Zimbabwean Politician, member of parliament for Chitungwiza North Constituency and a member of the MDC-T. Mhashu died in self-imposed exile in London on 20 August 2018.

Personal Details

Death: 20 August 2018, in self-imposed exile in London.

School / Education

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service/Career

In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Chitungwiza returned to Parliament:

Fidelis Mhashu of MDC with 15 480 votes,

of MDC with 15 480 votes, Endy Mhlanga of Zanu PF with 6 057 votes,

Mhonda Tahwinei Chitongo of NDU with 164 votes,

Chiwetu Nyika of UP with 101 votes.

Served as Minister of National Housing and Social Amenities from 2009 to 2013.

Events

further Reading