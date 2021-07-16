Difference between revisions of "Fidelis Mhonda"
|keywords= Fidelis Mhonda, Brigadier General Fidelis Mhonda, Fidelis Mhonda Presidential Guard, Fidelis Mhonda biography
[[Category:Soldiers]]
Latest revision as of 08:48, 16 July 2021
Brigadier-General Fidelis Mhonda is the Presidential Guard Brigade commander.
Career
He was promoted from the rank of colonel to the rank of Brigadier-General in 2015 by Robert Mugabe.[1] He was the Commander 2 Infantry Brigade before his appointment as Presidential Guard Brigade commander replacing Anselem Sanyatwe who was retired by Emmerson Mnangagwa.[2]
Fidelis Mhonda officially took over as commander of the Presidential Guard Brigade on 27 May 2019 [3]
2008 Election Violence
Fidelis Mhonda was cited in a Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition (CiZC) 2011 report: The Military Factor in Zimbabwe’s Political and Electoral Affairs as one of the senior military commanders responsible for the 2008 violence.
Mhonda was deployed in Rushinga, Mashonaland Central.[4]
References
- ↑ President promotes ZNA, AFZ officers, The Herald, Published: October 20, 2015, Retrieved: July 16, 2021
- ↑ Talent Chimutambgi, We’ll defend Zimbabwe, whatever it takes: ZNA, The Herald, Published: February 25, 2016, Retrieved: July 16, 2021
- ↑ Talent Chimutambgi and Columbus Mabika, ZDF members urged to remain focused, The Herald, Published: May 31, 2019, Retrieved: July 16, 2021
- ↑ Wongai Zhangazha, Mugabe rewards top army chefs, The Independent, Published: October 20, 2015, Retrieved: July 16, 2021