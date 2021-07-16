Pindula

Brigadier-General Fidelis Mhonda is the Presidential Guard Brigade commander.

Career

He was promoted from the rank of colonel to the rank of Brigadier-General in 2015 by Robert Mugabe.[1] He was the Commander 2 Infantry Brigade before his appointment as Presidential Guard Brigade commander replacing Anselem Sanyatwe who was retired by Emmerson Mnangagwa.[2]

Fidelis Mhonda officially took over as commander of the Presidential Guard Brigade on 27 May 2019 [3]

2008 Election Violence

Fidelis Mhonda was cited in a Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition (CiZC) 2011 report: The Military Factor in Zimbabwe’s Political and Electoral Affairs as one of the senior military commanders responsible for the 2008 violence.

Mhonda was deployed in Rushinga, Mashonaland Central.[4]

References

