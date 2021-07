Fidelis Satuku

Retired Brigadier-General Fidelis Satuku was a veteran of Zimbabwe’s struggle for independence and served in the Zimbabwe National Army after independence. Fidelis Satuku died on 19 July 2021.

Death

Felix Satuku died on 19 July 2021 at the Military Hospital in Mutare aged 64. Satuku had battled a kidney related ailment for some time.[1]

References