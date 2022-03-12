Fikile Patricia Faith Masunda was the wife of former Harare mayor Muchadeyi Masunda.

Background

Children

Fikile had two sons with her husband Muchadei Masunda. The two sons were both educated at St John's College

Career As Harare Mayoress

Masunda was the first mayoress in the history of Harare City Council to have a vehicle dedicated for her use. Before a US$30 000 4x4 Isuzu LX twin-cab was bought for Fikile Masunda's use, mayoress' were either driven with their spouses when attending civic duties or an official vehicle would be assigned to pick them up and drop them off.[1]

In July 2011, Councillors accused her of abusing a council vehicle she used to travel to Chiredzi to play golf.

The Councillors argued that Fikile Masunda was not supposed to travel to Chiredzi using a council vehicle for the golf tournament. She travelled with two officials, a driver and an aide.[2]

Death

Fikile Masunda died on 12 March 2022 at Milton Park Medical Centre. She will be buried on Tuesday, 15 March 2022 at Warren Hills Cemetery.[3]