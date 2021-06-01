Difference between revisions of "Filabusi Secondary School"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''Filabusi Secondary School''', is in Filabusi, Matabeleland South Province. See High Schools Of Zimbabwe. <br/> See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimb...")
(No difference)
Latest revision as of 10:32, 1 June 2021
Filabusi Secondary School, is in Filabusi, Matabeleland South Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
Address: P.O. Box 80, Filabusi, Insiza.
Telephone: 017413, 01 7224.
Cell:
Email:
Web: Facebook, https://m.facebook.com/profile.php?id=557103011016417
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.