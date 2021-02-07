

Filda Muchabaiwa also known as Mama Filo or Mai Shinda is a Zimbabwean artist's manager who is well known for helping Jah Prayzah with his rise to fame. After she was fired by Jah Prayzah, Muchabaiwa briefly worked with Andy Muridzo and then moved to be with Pamela Zulu (Gonyeti). She currently manages Baba Harare having managed Zimdancehall musician Kinnah.

Background

Muchabaiwa grew up in Mhondoro, where she did her primary education before moving to Mbare.

She made her money in the United Kingdom, where she spent close to a decade looking after the elderly people. Muchabaiwa invested her savings to open small-scale businesses which include a beverages manufacturing project and a bar.[1]

Age

She was born in 1975.[2]

Husband

Filda Muchabaiwa's husband Beaton Samu died in 2010.[1]

Children

Muchabaiwa has three children.[1]

Career

Filda Muchabaiwa who is known as Mama Filo in music circles worked with Jah Prayzah since he released his first single tracks in 2006. Jah Prayzah fired her in 2015 after he realised that Muchabaiwa was doubling as Muridzo’s manager.

When she was fired by Jah Prayzah, Muchabaiwa demanded the Mercedes Benz C200 she gave the musician some years back to be returned. She also claimed a lot of money from the musician prompting him to engage the services of lawyer Eddie Hamunakwadi to handle the matter.[3]

In 2018 she was roped in by Baba Harare to manage his affairs. In an interview with the Daily News, Muchabaiwa said she was reluctant to manage Jah Prayzah’s affairs in the first place but claims the Watora Mari hit maker forced her to perform the roles.

Muchabaiwa told the publication that she and her late husband first promoted Jah Prayzah not for monetary benefits — considering he was virtually unknown in the music industry — but just to develop and nurture talent in him. Speaking on the issue she said:

"Muu (short for Mukudzei real name for Jah Prayzah) was more of a brother to my late husband Beaton Samu therefore we frequently gave him an opportunity to perform without a live band in Chihota area where we used to run a bar. Since we used to share the suburb of Budiriro, this made him even closer to us, referring me to as amaiguru (sister-in-law) and he was more of a family member.”

[1]