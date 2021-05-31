Pindula

Difference between revisions of "File:SI 2021-127 Presidential Powers (Temporary Measures) (Financial Laws Amendment) Regulations, 2021.pdf"

File Discussion
(SI 127 of 2021 Category:Laws)
 
(No difference)

Latest revision as of 13:01, 31 May 2021

Summary

SI 127 of 2021

File history

Click on a date/time to view the file as it appeared at that time.

Date/TimeDimensionsUserComment
current13:01, 31 May 2021 (543 KB)Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)SI 127 of 2021 Category:Laws

You cannot overwrite this file.

There are no pages that use this file.

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=File:SI_2021-127_Presidential_Powers_(Temporary_Measures)_(Financial_Laws_Amendment)_Regulations,_2021.pdf&oldid=105089"