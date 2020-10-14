Difference between revisions of "Films, Film Directors, Film Producers, Actors and Actresses in Zimbabwe"
A list of known Films, Film Directors, Film Producers, Actors and Actresses in Zimbabwe from 1980 to 2000.
Please note: the status 'unknown' means editors don't have any information on the Films, Film Directors, Film Producers, Actors and Actresses. It could be that the information has not been found by the editors, or that they are still researching on the information.
1980-1990
|Whispering Death
|1976
|I can hear Zimbabwe Calling
|1980
|King Solomon's Mine
|1985
|Zimbabwe
|J. Lee Thompson
|Yorum Globus; Menahem Golan
|Cry Freedom (Film)
|1987
|Zimbabwe
|Richard Attenborough
|Richard Attenborough
|A World Apart
|1988
|Zimbabwe
|Chris Menges
|Sara Radclyffe
|Music of the Spirits
|1989
|Zimbabwe
|Ron Hallis
==1991-2000
|Neria
|1992
|Zimbabwe
|Godwin Mawuru
|John Riber; Louise Riber
|More Time (film)
|1993
|Zimbabwe
|Isaac Mabhikwa
|John Riber; Louise Riber
|I Am the Future
|1993
|Everyone's Child
|1995
|Zimbabwe
|Tsitsi Dangarembga
|John Riber, Ben Zulu and Jonny Persey
|Flame (1996 film)
|1996
|Zimbabwe
|Ingrid Sinclair
|Joel Phiri, Simon Bright
|Journey from the Jacarandas
|1997
|Zimbabwe
|Rory Kilalea
|Joel Phiri; Mary-Anne Amato
|Still Life
|1999
|Ngoma Buntibe, Music of the Valley Tonga
|2000
|The Zimbabwean Marimba of Alphort Mhlanga
|2000