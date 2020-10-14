Difference between revisions of "Films, Film Directors, Film Producers, Actors and Actresses in Zimbabwe"

Line 49: Line 49:
 
|}
 
|}
  
==1991-2000
==1991-2000==
 
{| class="wikitable"  
 
{| class="wikitable"  
 
|-
 
|-

A list of known Films, Film Directors, Film Producers, Actors and Actresses in Zimbabwe from 1980 to 2000.

Please note: the status 'unknown' means editors don't have any information on the Films, Film Directors, Film Producers, Actors and Actresses. It could be that the information has not been found by the editors, or that they are still researching on the information.

1980-1990

Name of Film Production Date Place Director Producer
Whispering Death 1976
I can hear Zimbabwe Calling 1980
King Solomon's Mine 1985 Zimbabwe J. Lee Thompson Yorum Globus; Menahem Golan
Cry Freedom (Film) 1987 Zimbabwe Richard Attenborough Richard Attenborough
A World Apart 1988 Zimbabwe Chris Menges Sara Radclyffe
Music of the Spirits 1989 Zimbabwe Ron Hallis

1991-2000

Name of Film Release Date Place Film Director Film Producer
Neria 1992 Zimbabwe Godwin Mawuru John Riber; Louise Riber
More Time (film) 1993 Zimbabwe Isaac Mabhikwa John Riber; Louise Riber
I Am the Future 1993
Everyone's Child 1995 Zimbabwe Tsitsi Dangarembga John Riber, Ben Zulu and Jonny Persey
Flame (1996 film) 1996 Zimbabwe Ingrid Sinclair Joel Phiri, Simon Bright
Journey from the Jacarandas 1997 Zimbabwe Rory Kilalea Joel Phiri; Mary-Anne Amato
Still Life 1999
Ngoma Buntibe, Music of the Valley Tonga 2000
The Zimbabwean Marimba of Alphort Mhlanga 2000
