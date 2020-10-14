Difference between revisions of "Films, Film Directors, Film Producers, Actors and Actresses in Zimbabwe"

A list of known Films, Film Directors, Film Producers, Actors and Actresses in Zimbabwe from 1980 to 2000.

Please note: the status 'unknown' means editors don't have any information on the Films, Film Directors, Film Producers, Actors and Actresses. It could be that the information has not been found by the editors, or that they are still researching on the information.

1980-1990

Name of Film Production Date Place Director Producer Whispering Death 1976 I can hear Zimbabwe Calling 1980 King Solomon's Mine 1985 Zimbabwe J. Lee Thompson Yorum Globus; Menahem Golan Cry Freedom (Film) 1987 Zimbabwe Richard Attenborough Richard Attenborough A World Apart (film) 1988 Zimbabwe Chris Menges Sara Radclyffe Music of the Spirits 1989 Zimbabwe Ron Hallis