|description= Fiona Arthurs is a Zimbabwean born therapist, author and pastor. She is the daughter of ZAOGA FIF founder Ezekiel Guti.

Fiona Arthurs is a Zimbabwean born therapist, author and pastor. She is the daughter of ZAOGA FIF founder Ezekiel Guti.

Background

She is the daughter Ezekiel and Eunor Guti.

Fiona Arthurs was born and raised in Zimbabwe. She moved to the United States in December 1994 after her engagement with Paul Arthurs. Paul was serving as Assistant Pastor of Wheaton Christian Center under his father, Pastor Carlton Arthurs.

Siblings

Fiona Arthurs has six siblings. Her siblings are:





Husband

Paul Arthurs[2]

Paul and Fiona Arthurs had two weddings. One in the US and the second in Zimbabwe on April 13, 1996.[3]

Children

Fiona and Paul Arthurs have three children; Lydia Ruth, Sophia Onai and Carlton Ezekiel.[2]

Education

Fiona Arthurs holds a Masters of Marriage and Family Therapy from Wheaton College.[2][4]

Books

Foolish Things Wives Do To Mess Up Their Marriages (2015)

Stop the Foolishness for Wives: A Practical Guide to a Healthy Marriage (2019)

Stop the Foolishness for Couples Workbook (2020) co-authored with husband Paul Arthurs



