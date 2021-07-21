Difference between revisions of "Fiona Arthurs"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
m (→References)
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
m (→References)
|Line 129:
|Line 129:
{{#seo:
{{#seo:
|−
|title= Fiona Arthurs Biography: Siblings, Husband, Children, Education, Career -Pindula, Local Knowledge
|+
|title= Fiona Arthurs Biography: Siblings, Husband, Children, Education, Career-Pindula, Local Knowledge
|title_mode=replace
|title_mode=replace
|keywords= Fiona Arthurs, Fiona Arthurs biography, Fiona Arthurs Ezekiel Guti, Ezekiel Guti daughter
|keywords= Fiona Arthurs, Fiona Arthurs biography, Fiona Arthurs Ezekiel Guti, Ezekiel Guti daughter
Latest revision as of 11:59, 21 July 2021
|Fiona Arthurs
|Born
|Fiona Guti
|Occupation
|Pastor
|Known for
|Being Ezekiel Guti's daughter
|Spouse(s)
|Paul Arthurs
|Children
|Lydia Ruth, Sophia Onai and Carlton Ezekiel
|Parents
|Relatives
|Sarah Rusere, Dorcas Jaricha, La-Verne Simukai, Gracious Chikore, Ethanim Nyajeka and Ezekiel Guti Junior
Fiona Arthurs is a Zimbabwean born therapist, author and pastor. She is the daughter of ZAOGA FIF founder Ezekiel Guti.
Background
She is the daughter Ezekiel and Eunor Guti.
Fiona Arthurs was born and raised in Zimbabwe. She moved to the United States in December 1994 after her engagement with Paul Arthurs. Paul was serving as Assistant Pastor of Wheaton Christian Center under his father, Pastor Carlton Arthurs.
Siblings
Fiona Arthurs has six siblings. Her siblings are:
- Sarah Rusere
- Dorcas Jaricha
- La-Verne Simukai
- Gracious Chikore
- Ethanim Nyajeka
- Ezekiel Guti Junior (late)[1]
Husband
Paul Arthurs[2]
Paul and Fiona Arthurs had two weddings. One in the US and the second in Zimbabwe on April 13, 1996.[3]
Children
Fiona and Paul Arthurs have three children; Lydia Ruth, Sophia Onai and Carlton Ezekiel.[2]
Education
Fiona Arthurs holds a Masters of Marriage and Family Therapy from Wheaton College.[2][4]
Books
- Foolish Things Wives Do To Mess Up Their Marriages (2015)
- Stop the Foolishness for Wives: A Practical Guide to a Healthy Marriage (2019)
- Stop the Foolishness for Couples Workbook (2020) co-authored with husband Paul Arthurs
References
- ↑ Paidamoyo Chipunza and Nokutenda Chiyangwa, Guti Jr laid to rest in style, The Herald, Published: January 15, 2018, Retrieved: July 18, 2021
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 2.2 ZAOGA- FORWARD IN FAITH MINISTRIES INTERNATIONAL, Facebook, Published: November 17, 2014, Retrieved: 19 July 2021
- ↑ Fiona Arthurs, Instagram, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: July 19, 2021
- ↑ Foolish Things Wives Do To Mess Up Their Marriages, Amazon, Published: November 13, 2015, Retrieved: July 19, 2021