In July 2018, Firai Mazhambe was elected to Ward 6 Guruve RDC, for Zanu PF with 2109 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 6 Guruve RDC with 2109 votes, beating Solomon Chimanikire of MDC Alliance with 1045 votes, Samuel Chiwara of NPF with 93 votes, Zivanai Chimanga of ZIPP with 79 votes, and Esther Matukanzvimbo of PRC with 39 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 20 January 2022