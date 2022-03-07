In July 2018, Firai Mazhambe was elected to Ward 6 Guruve RDC, for Zanu PF with 2109 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 6 Guruve RDC with 2109 votes, beating Solomon Chimanikire of MDC Alliance with 1045 votes, Samuel Chiwara of NPF with 93 votes, Zivanai Chimanga of ZIPP with 79 votes, and Esther Matukanzvimbo of PRC with 39 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

