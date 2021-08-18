First Farai was born in September 1978.<ref name="THZ">[https://www.herald.co.zw/musicians-to-party-at-first-farai-birthday-bash/ Musicians to party at First Farai birthday bash], ''The Herald'', Published: September 8, 2017 , Retrieved: August 18, 2021</ref>

First Farai's real name is ''' Aliya Mwanambo'''.<ref name="TS">WINSTONE ANTONIO, [https://www.thestandard.co.zw/2020/02/23/first-farai-lines-countrywide-shows/ First Farai lines up countrywide shows], ''The Standard'', Published: February 23, 2020 , Retrieved: August 18, 2021</ref>

First Farai is a Zimbabwean Sungura musician. He is the leader of the band Hurudza Express.

Background

He was born in Chinhoyi.

Real Name

Age

First Farai was born in September 1978.[3]

Health Issues

In August 2021, First Farai suffered from severe abdominal pains. He received free treatment at Westview Clinic Kuwadzana courtesy of Dr Johannes Marisa.[4]

Music Career

First Farai hogged the limelight when he represented Zimbabwe at Inter-regional Music Crossroads finals held in Tanzania in 2002.

Determined to make it, he started working on a number of projects and his breakthrough came when he released his album Simba Racho which did well with the song Secret Number. The Sungura musician played at different forums including national galas where he struggled to make an impact.

In 2014, he told The Herald he had suspended live shows saying continuing with performances was tantamount to donating his energy to the people since he was not making anything from the gigs. At one time, First Farai said he failed to pay US$50 for transport he had hired to carry music equipment to a show.[1]

He was labelled a Tongai Moyo imitator. First Farai was given a red jacket by Moyo.[5]

Discography

By 2020, First Farai had released 17 albums. His 17 album was Dzinodhonza Ngoro.[6]

Albums

Pahasha

Dingatinga

Ngingongingo

Simba Racho

Maximum Voltage

Tiritose Mundima Machinda

Zvipo NeTariro

Hubwada Experience

Zvandakuitirai Izvi

Paidamoyo

Mukonon'ono (2016)

(2016) Earthquake-Chandengenda (2017)

(2017) Zvandakuitirai Izvi

Mbanga Mbanga

Zvipo Netariro

Dinga Tinga Experience

Pahasha Love Market (2011)

(2011) Fantastic Farai-Ubwada (2013)

(2013) Dzinodhonza Ngoro (2019)

Controversy

Stealing Condolence Contributions

In 2011, Hosiah Chipanga accused First Farai of stealing condolence contributions at Cephas Mashakada's funeral. He was accused of converting some money contributed at Mashakada's funeral for his own use.

The incident attracted wide media attention and First Farai "threatened" to name his new album Mari Yechema (condolence money) to clear his name. He never got to release the song Mari Yechema which he said he had composed.[5]

