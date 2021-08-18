Difference between revisions of "First Farai"
First Farai is a Zimbabwean Sungura musician. He is the leader of the band Hurudza Express.
Background
Real Name
First Farai's real name is Aliya Mwanambo.[2]
Age
First Farai was born in September 1978.[3]
Health Issues
In August 2021, First Farai suffered from severe abdominal pains. He received free treatment at Westview Clinic Kuwadzana courtesy of Dr Johannes Marisa.[4]
Music Career
First Farai hogged the limelight when he represented Zimbabwe at Inter-regional Music Crossroads finals held in Tanzania in 2002.
Determined to make it, he started working on a number of projects and his breakthrough came when he released his album Simba Racho which did well with the song Secret Number. The Sungura musician played at different forums including national galas where he struggled to make an impact.
In 2014, he told The Herald he had suspended live shows saying continuing with performances was tantamount to donating his energy to the people since he was not making anything from the gigs. At one time, First Farai said he failed to pay US$50 for transport he had hired to carry music equipment to a show.[1]
Tongai Moyo Imitation Accusations
He was labelled a Tongai Moyo imitator. First Farai was given a red jacket by Moyo.[5]
Discography
By 2020, First Farai had released 17 albums. His 17 album was Dzinodhonza Ngoro.[6]
Albums
- Pahasha
- Dingatinga
- Ngingongingo
- Simba Racho
- Maximum Voltage
- Tiritose Mundima Machinda
- Zvipo NeTariro
- Hubwada Experience
- Zvandakuitirai Izvi
- Paidamoyo
- Mukonon'ono (2016)
- Earthquake-Chandengenda (2017)
- Zvandakuitirai Izvi
- Mbanga Mbanga
- Zvipo Netariro
- Dinga Tinga Experience
- Pahasha Love Market (2011)
- Fantastic Farai-Ubwada (2013)
- Dzinodhonza Ngoro (2019)
Controversy
Stealing Condolence Contributions
In 2011, Hosiah Chipanga accused First Farai of stealing condolence contributions at Cephas Mashakada's funeral. He was accused of converting some money contributed at Mashakada's funeral for his own use.
The incident attracted wide media attention and First Farai "threatened" to name his new album Mari Yechema (condolence money) to clear his name. He never got to release the song Mari Yechema which he said he had composed.[5]
Arrest For Assault
