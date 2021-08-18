Difference between revisions of "First Farai"
Tayananiswa
Tayananiswa
First Farai was born in September 1978.
First Farai was born in September 1978.
==Health Issues==
==Health Issues==
===Albums===
===Albums===
''Pahasha''
''''
''''
''Maximum Voltage''
''Tiritose Mundima Machinda''
''''
''''
''''
''''
'''' ()
'''' ()
''''
'''''
''''
''''
'''' ()
'''' ()
==Controversy==
==Controversy==
The incident attracted wide media attention and First Farai "threatened" to name his new album ''Mari Yechema'' (condolence money) to clear his name. He never got to release the song ''Mari Yechema'' which he said he had composed.
The incident attracted wide media attention and First Farai "threatened" to name his new album ''Mari Yechema'' (condolence money) to clear his name. He never got to release the song ''Mari Yechema'' which he said he had composed.
===Arrest For Assault===
===Arrest For Assault===
Revision as of 17:45, 18 August 2021
|First Farai
|Born
|Aliya Mwanambo
Chinhoyi
|Residence
|Nyatsime, Chitungwiza
|Known for
|Being a musician
|Spouse(s)
|Liliosa Kaputa
|Children
|Kirk, Kayla and Kiara
First Farai is a Zimbabwean Sungura musician. He is the leader of the band Hurudza Express.
Background
He was born in Chinhoyi.[1]
Real Name
First Farai's real name is Aliya Mwanambo.[2]
Age
First Farai was born in September 1978.[3]
Wife
First Farai is married to Liliosa Kaputa.[4]
Children
First Farai and his wife have three children; Kirk, Kayla and Kiara.[4]
Businesses
Besides music, First Farai is also a spare parts dealer and farmer.[4]
Health Issues
In August 2021, First Farai suffered from severe abdominal pains. He received free treatment at Westview Clinic Kuwadzana courtesy of Dr Johannes Marisa.[4]
Music Career
First Farai hogged the limelight when he represented Zimbabwe at Inter-regional Music Crossroads finals held in Tanzania in 2002.
Determined to make it, he started working on a number of projects and his breakthrough came when he released his album Simba Racho which did well with the song Secret Number. The Sungura musician played at different forums including national galas where he struggled to make an impact.
In 2014, he told The Herald he had suspended live shows saying continuing with performances was tantamount to donating his energy to the people since he was not making anything from the gigs. At one time, First Farai said he failed to pay US$50 for transport he had hired to carry music equipment to a show.[1]
Tongai Moyo Imitation Accusations
He was labelled a Tongai Moyo imitator. First Farai was given a red jacket by Moyo.[5]
Discography
By 2020, First Farai had released 17 albums. His 17 album was Dzinodhonza Ngoro.[6]
Albums
- Pahasha
- Zvandakuitirai Izvi (2002)
- Zvipo NeTariro (2003)
- Maximum Voltage (2005)
- Tiritose Mundima Machinda (2006)
- Simba Racho (2006)
- Mbanga Mbanga (2007/8)
- Ngingongingo (2009)
- Dinga Tinga Experience (2010)
- Hubwada Experience (2011)
- Pahasha Love Market (2013)
- Fantastic Farai-Ubwada (2013)
- Mukonon'ono (2015)
- Earthquake-Chandengenda (2017)
- Paidamoyo
- Dzinodhonza Ngoro (2019)
- Hurudza Haivhunduke Zhizha (2021)
Controversy
Stealing Condolence Contributions
In 2011, Hosiah Chipanga accused First Farai of stealing condolence contributions at Cephas Mashakada's funeral. He was accused of converting some money contributed at Mashakada's funeral for his own use.
The incident attracted wide media attention and First Farai "threatened" to name his new album Mari Yechema (condolence money) to clear his name. He never got to release the song Mari Yechema which he said he had composed.[5]
Losing Sound Equipment
In October 2014, Hard Sounds repossessed its equipment from First Farai after he failed to pay instalments for the PA system.[7]
Arrest For Assault
In 2015, First Farai spent the weekend in police cells after allegedly assaulting a music fan at his show in Hwedza. Explaining the incident, he said he only shoved a fan who wanted to gain free entry into the venue. He said:
"I was on stage when I heard that the guys at the gate were having a scuffle with a young man who wanted to get into the venue for free. I did not beat him as he reported, but I only pushed him away and he reported the matter to the police, leading to my arrest."
Following his arrest, First Farai failed to hold a scheduled show in Norton. In 2014, First Farai got into trouble after a promoter in Chinhoyi accused him of stealing beer.[8]
Faking Mother's Death
In 2017, First Farai announced that his mother had passed on before well-wishers collected $300 condolence money with an aim of assisting him. He had a video of what he said was taken at his mother’s funeral.
However, someone raised a red flag before condolence money could be delivered to First Farai as it emerged that the musician could be lying. Investigations carried by The Herald showed that it was indeed a hoax because his mother died when he was in Grade Three. After being contacted for comment, First Farai is reported to have visited The Herald newsroom shedding tears and insisting that his mother had died a few weeks ago. He even threatened to commit suicide.[9]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Tawanda Marwizi, First Farai gives up, The Herald, Published: February 5, 2014, Retrieved: August 18, 2021
- ↑ WINSTONE ANTONIO, First Farai lines up countrywide shows, The Standard, Published: February 23, 2020, Retrieved: August 18, 2021
- ↑ Musicians to party at First Farai birthday bash, The Herald, Published: September 8, 2017, Retrieved: August 18, 2021
- ↑ 4.0 4.1 4.2 4.3 Trust Khosa, First Farai 19th album ready, H-Metro, Published: March 30, 2021, Retrieved: August 18, 2021 Cite error: Invalid
<ref>tag; name "HM" defined multiple times with different content
- ↑ 5.0 5.1 First Farai goes down memory lane, NewsDay, Published: September 13, 2013, Retrieved: August 18, 2021
- ↑ WINSTONE ANTONIO, First Farai lines up countrywide shows, The Standard, Published: February 23, 2020, Retrieved: August 18, 2021
- ↑ First Farai loses equipment, The Herald, P{ublished: October 23, 2014, Retrieved: August 18, 2021
- ↑ Tawanda Marwizi, First Farai arrested, The Herald, Published: February 9, 2015, Retrieved: August 18, 2021
- ↑ Tawanda Marwizi, First Farai brews another shocker. . . fakes mother’s death . . . threatens to commit suicide, The Herald, Publised: November 15, 2017, Retrieved: August 18, 2021