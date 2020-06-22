Difference between revisions of "First Mutual Holdings Limited"

First Mutual Holdings Limited is a leading financial services group that is committed to creating value through risk management, wealth creation, and wealth management predominantly in the insurance sector.

Background

The group has more than a hundred years of serving Zimbabwe through the provision of economic dignity though its strategic business units. They have diverse interests in short term insurance; short term re-insurance; life assurance; long term re-insurance; as well as the property sector housed under the following subsidiaries; First Mutual Life, First Mutual Properties, First Mutual Health, NicozDiamond Insurance Company, First Mutual Wealth Management, First Mutual Reinsurance and FMRE Property & Casualty (Botswana). At First Mutual Holdings, they care and go beyond.

Vision

To be a leader in our chosen markets by providing superior returns to all our stakeholders, ensuring stability, security and growth.

Mission

To be an investment and financial services group that provides accessible solutions which offer peace of mind and enrich the lives of all households, communities and businesses in their chosen markets by managing risk, creating and managing wealth.

Values

Integrity – they are true to self and true to others

Accountability – they take responsibility for our actions

Professionalism – they display expert competence in the way we do business

Sustainability – they believe in continuance and preservation for future generations

Care – they show concern and seek the well-being of all our stakeholders

Innovation – they strive for creativity and relevance to our market

Board of Directors

Chairman - Oliver Mtasa

Board Member - Elisha Moyo

Board Member - Samuel Vengai Rushwaya

Board Member - Amos Raymond Tamuonepi Manzai

Board Member - Evlyn Mkondo

Board Member - Memory Mukondomi

Board Member - Gareth Baines

Group Finance Director - William Marere

Chief Executive Officer - Douglas Hoto

Non-Executive Director - Daphine Tomana

Group Executive Committee

Chief Executive Officer - Douglas Hoto

Group Human Resources Executive - Pfungwa Dhliwayo

Group Company Secretary - Sheila Lorimer

Group Marketing and Strategy Executive - Farayi Mangwende

Group Finance Director - William Marere

Chief Risk Officer - Joseph Mhlabi

General Manager First Mutual Microfinance - Max Ncube

First Mutual Life Managing Director - Ruth Ncube

Group Information and Communication Technology Executive - Bianca Pasipanodya

Managing Director First Mutual Health - Stanford Sisya

First Mutual Reinsurance Managing Director - Ian Tavonesa

Managing Director NicozDiamond Insurance - David Nyabadza







