Difference between revisions of "Fiscal Policy"

*Advancing implementation of the ongoing ease of doing business reforms to improve the investment environment; and

*Improved electricity supply through imports and other alternative sources of energy. These include harnessing of emergency power generation capacity from Independent Power Projects;

*Improved macroeconomic stability through continued fiscal and monetary discipline, as well as a substantial improvement in the balance of payments following;

*Expected better rainfall season supported by increased support towards rehabilitation and development of irrigation infrastructure to sustain agriculture activities. Better planning for increased agricultural production will also be crucial for food security and foreign currency generation;

The [[Government of Zimbabwe]] through the [[Ministry of Finance and Economic Development]] projected economic recovery of 3% in 2020 which was premised on the following key assumptions:

In Zimbabwe the [[Ministry of Finance and Economic Development]] through its responsible Minister [[Mthuli Ncube]] presents the policies every November which is popularly known as the National Budget to many.

Fiscal policy is the use of government spending and taxation to influence the economy. When the government decides on the goods and services it purchases, the transfer payments it distributes, or the taxes it collects, it is engaging in fiscal policy. The primary economic impact of any change in the government budget is felt by particular groups—a tax cut for families with children, for example, raises their disposable income.

Fiscal policy is said to be tight or contractionary when revenue is higher than spending (i.e., the government budget is in surplus) and loose or expansionary when spending is higher than revenue (i.e., the budget is in deficit). Often, the focus is not on the level of the deficit, but on the change in the deficit. Thus, a reduction of the deficit from $200 billion to $100 billion is said to be contractionary fiscal policy, even though the budget is still in deficit.

Zimbabwe's 2020 Macro-Fiscal Framework

Extension of supportive tax and non-tax incentives to stimulate domestic production;

Increased investments by both Government and the private sector.

The estimated revenue collections for 2020 were estimated at ZWL$58.6 billion