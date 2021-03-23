Difference between revisions of "Five Things Learned About Zimbabwe from their T20I series against Afghanistan"

#'''The youngsters missed out here''': Coach Lalchand Rajput said Wessly Madhevere is going through a phase. Understandable when you realise what he has done before. In the absence of seniors like [[Brendan Taylor]] and [[Craig Ervine]], the youngsters did not take it to the head and show they are ready for this stage. That said, neither did many of the seniors and it was shocking how poor Richmond Mutumbami, a bully in domestic cricket, was weirdly timid. For a veteran of close to 30 matches, that is not good enough.

#'''Bowling inconsistency''': While some of the big hitting can be credited to outstanding play by Afghani players, much has to be said about how average he bowling was at times. Having at least two overs per match going for 20 each was simply not good enough. There was also a shocking amount of wides in the first match, which meant Zimbabwe bowled more than 22 overs if you count those balls. Something has to be done about this sort of inconsistency or else it will be a mess