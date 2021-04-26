Difference between revisions of "Fletcher High School"

The school was founded in 1957 as a boarding school for gifted African boys. It was the second such school after [[Goromonzi High School]], a co-educational school, to be established in the then Rhodesia. Today the school is co-educational after co-opting girls in 1982.

'''Fletcher High School''' is a high school in [[Gweru]]. It is located next to [[Midlands State University]] and [[Senga]] residential suburb. The school offers co-education from Form 1 to Form 6. The examination board offered is the [[Zimsec]] examinations.

The school was founded in 1957 as a boarding school for gifted African boys. It was the second such school after Goromonzi High School, a co-educational school, to be established in the then Rhodesia. Today the school is co-educational after co-opting girls in 1982.